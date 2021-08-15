New Delhi: As India gear up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, we at india.com take a look at some of the greatest Indian athletes to have ever taken the field for the country. While there are several athletes who have made India proud in the past 75 years, we have compiled a list of eleven athletes who have had a major impact on the sporting population of the country.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: PM Modi to Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort Today, 32 Olympic Athletes to Be Present

Here’s is our XI comprising of the greatest Indian athletes post-independence: