Mumbai: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest cricketers India have ever produced and the best part is that – the two share a very good bond and there is a lot of mutual respect that exists. There have been times in the past when Kohli has gone upto Dhoni for advise and the latter – like a big brother – has helped. It is no secret that Dhoni is a patriotic individual and shows glimpses of that time and again. Recently, Dhoni took to Twitter and changed his profile picture with the tricolour as India gets to celebrate its 75th year of Independence.

Taking a cue from Dhoni, Kohli has done the same to show his love for his country on the eve of I-day. One has to admit that this is a heartwarming gesture from Kohli as there are over a billion people who look up to him for inspiration.

On the cricketing front, Kohli who was on a break after the UK tour will join the team ahead of the Asia Cup. Kohli has faced immense flak lately for his form, he would like to correct that in the upcoming Asia Cup as that would give him confidence heading into the T20 World Cup. Without a doubt Kohli would like to answer his critics with his bat.

Dhoni would be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL. There are speculations that it may be his last IPL.