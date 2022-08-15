Mumbai: As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, social media is flooded with heartwarming messages. the Indian cricketers also took time out to wish their fans on the 15th of August as India celebrates its Independence Day. From present to former cricketers, most made it a point to wish fans.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's BIG Message on Independence Day 2022: 'Women Can be Great Movers of Society And Nation's Economy'

While Sachin Tendulkar hailed women power, Virat Kohli kept it short and simple. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's tweet was patriotic, while Jasprit Bumrah used an apt picture to describe his emotions.

Here are the tweets of Indian cricketers from past and present:

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S10rKmYL0Y — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at 7.30am and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Indian Sports Heroes meanwhile are inspiring the nation on the occasion by posting messages on social media.