Independence Day 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Cricketers Wish Nation on 77th I-Day | VIRAL POSTS

Delhi: India celebrates it’s 77th Independence Day. While it happens to be a big occasion for all citizens of the country, people from all walks of life started posting their messages on social space on the occasion. The Indian cricketers were not far behind. From former cricketers to teams, most wished fans on Independence Day. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first ones to wish the nation. Gambhir took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen hoisting a flag.

Gambhir captioned the clip as: “Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi!”

Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi! Jai Hind #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lhxyCY8Iw7 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2023

Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind #TeamIndia | #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/6qZrGEbLnH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2023

A to all the heroes who for the freedom we have today! Let us all join in to celebrate and embrace our great nation’s 7️⃣7️⃣th Independence Day. Jai Hind! #PlayBold #IndiaAt77 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/rxJW8BMgzg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 15, 2023

This year, we will celebrate 76 years since our country became free from British rule – a significant milestone for us. Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with grandeur across the nation and by Indians around the world. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion.

