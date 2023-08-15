Top Recommended Stories

Independence Day 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Cricketers Wish Nation on 77th I-Day | VIRAL POSTS

Independence Day 2023: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first ones to wish the nation. Gambhir took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen hoisting a flag.

Updated: August 15, 2023 8:46 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Independence Day

Delhi: India celebrates it’s 77th Independence Day. While it happens to be a big occasion for all citizens of the country, people from all walks of life started posting their messages on social space on the occasion. The Indian cricketers were not far behind. From former cricketers to teams, most wished fans on Independence Day. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first ones to wish the nation. Gambhir took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen hoisting a flag.

Gambhir captioned the clip as: “Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi!”


This year, we will celebrate 76 years since our country became free from British rule – a significant milestone for us. Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with grandeur across the nation and by Indians around the world. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion.

