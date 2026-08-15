Independence Day 2026: CWG 2026 gold medallist Priya Ghanghas recalls her most memorable moment and calls for more grassroot investment | EXCLUSIVE

The chance to stand on a podium with the Indian flag remains one of the most special moments of her career

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India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Standing on the podium with a gold medal around the neck and watching the Indian flag rise is a moment every athlete dreams about but for Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas, those moments have become some of the biggest memories of her young boxing career.

Ghanghas has enjoyed a strong 2026, winning gold in the women’s 60kg category at both the Asian Boxing Elite Championships in Ulaanbaatar and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Her performances have put her among India’s leading young boxing talents and given her more confidence on the international stage.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Ghanghas has taken a moment to look back at where her journey began and what representing the country means to her during an exclusive chat with India.com.

For the boxer, her first memories of Independence Day go back to her school days. It was a simple celebration but one that left a lasting impression on her.

“My earliest memory is celebrating Independence Day at school – wearing an India jacket, attending the flag hoisting ceremony, and singing the national anthem,” Ghanghas recalled.

Those school celebrations gave her an early sense of pride in the country. Years later, that feeling became even stronger when she got the chance to represent India in international boxing.

For Ghanghas, winning medals for the country has been more than just another achievement. The chance to stand on a podium with the Indian flag remains one of the most special moments of her career.

“My most memorable sporting memory is winning a gold medal for India and standing on the podium with the Indian flag. It was a very proud and emotional moment for me,” she said.

Her success in 2026 has added to that list of memories. Winning gold at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships and then repeating the feat at the Commonwealth Games showed that she can perform under pressure on the biggest stages.

But Ghanghas is not looking only at her own career. She also believes India needs to do more to help young athletes find their way into sport and reach the highest level.

“India needs to invest more in grassroots sports, provide better training and facilities, and support athletes with world-class coaching and opportunities,” she said.

Her next target will be to build on the success of 2026 and continue improving inside the ring. But on Independence Day, her message goes beyond her own achievements. She wants more young Indians to get the chance to chase their sporting dreams and represent the country on the world stage.