Independence Day 2026: PM Modi announces major sports push as India eyes 2036 Olympics with nationwide talent hunt

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the success India has achieved through the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) as well as the Khelo India games, which has ensured the athletes are moving ahead at great pace

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed India’s push to host the 2036 Olympics and announced a nationwide talent identification campaign to find athletes for sports and events where the country has traditionally had little or no presence.

Speaking from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said India wants to host the 2036 Olympics and needs to start preparing well in advance. He pointed out that there are around 40 sports and between 325 and 350 events at the Olympics, but India does not even participate in two-thirds of them.

“There are around 40 sports at the Olympics, with around 325 to 350 events. You will be saddened to know my fellow countrymen, my young people, I challenge you, I appeal to you, I seek your help: India does not participate in even two-thirds of these sports. We are not present; we do not qualify,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the focus will now be on identifying young talent in disciplines where India does not currently qualify or has limited participation. The idea is to give these athletes enough time to develop and reach the level needed to compete at the Olympics.

“We have decided that the 2036 Olympics should be held in India,” Modi said, adding that the country would focus on events that it has traditionally left aside. He also said a talent identification campaign is already being planned as part of the effort.

The move is aimed at widening India’s Olympic presence rather than focusing only on sports where the country has traditionally done well. India has made progress in shooting, wrestling, boxing, badminton, athletics and hockey in recent years, but its participation across the full Olympic programme remains limited.

The talent hunt could therefore open the door for athletes from different parts of the country to take up sports that have not received as much attention in India. Finding athletes early will also give coaches and sporting bodies more time to train them and build a strong system around them.

“If we need athletes for 2036, then today, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted from village to village, city to city, school to school, to identify sporting talent. We have to focus on the children between the ages of five and fifteen, on our daughters. Their abilities will be assessed, and they will then receive specialised training to develop them into good athletes who can represent the country,” PM Modi added.

The announcement comes as India continues its efforts to bring the 2036 Olympics to the country. The nation has formally expressed its interest in hosting the Games, with Ahmedabad seen as the proposed host city. Hosting the Olympics would be a major step for Indian sport and would also require large-scale preparation in infrastructure, facilities and athlete development.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the success India has achieved through the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) as well as the Khelo India games, which has ensured the athletes are moving ahead at great pace.

“India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace,” Narendra Modi concluded.