Independence Day celebrations after Olympics in 2024 at Red Fort on PM Narendra Modi’s invitation was UNFORGETTABLE, says CWG 2026 gold-medallist Preeti Pawar | EXCLUSIVE

Preeti Pawar won her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow, winning the women's 54kg boxing title.

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Indian boxer Preeti Pawar after winning gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Independence Day 2026: Preeti Pawar was one of seven Indian boxers who came back from Commonwealth Games 2026 with a record-haul of seven gold medals earlier this month. Preeti defeated Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the women’s 54kg gold to win her maiden CWG medal. At 22 years of age, Preeti is already an Olympian, having competed in the Paris Olympics 2024.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day but Preeti’s fondest memory of this special day came a couple of years back. The Bhiwani boxer was among the select Olympians invited to the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15 in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with those who represented India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Preeti shared with India.com in an exclusive interview what it felt to witness the special Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort. “In 2024, PM Narendra Modi invited all the Olympians to the Red Fort and being there on Independence Day, representing India with fellow Olympians and seeing the tri-colour fly high was a very proud and emotional moment for me,” Preeti Pawar told India.com.

Preeti comes from Bhiwani which has produced many celebrated boxers like Vijender Singh, Jitender Kumar and Akhil Kumar among others. She won the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and also won the gold medal at Asian Elite Boxing Championships at Ulaanbaatar earlier this year.

Asked to recall her greatest sporting memory for India since Independence in 1947, Preeti said it was undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra winning gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“For me one of the most memorable sporting memory is Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in Tokyo. Seeing the Indian flag go up in the top podium at Olympics was a proud moment for every Indian and especially for the athletes,” Preeti said about Neeraj Chopra.

The Indian javelin star had won the gold – the first-ever from athletics at the Olympics – in 2021 and then followed it up with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj Chopra also won the silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow earlier this month.

India are now aiming to host the 2036 Olympics Games and have already bagged the hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Preeti believes India are on the right track to become a sporting powerhouse by the time 100th Independence Day comes around in 20 years.

“I think India has everything needed to become a sporting powerhouse. We need to focus more on grassroot development, better training facilities and good coaches as well as strong support for athletes. If we give the athletes right opportunities and support, I believe India can become one of the world’s leading sporting nations by the 100th Independence Day,” she said.

Preeti had special mention for her father, who works in Haryana Police and left their village and moved to the city to help with their daughter’s boxing training.

“My father and my coach were the first ones who truly believe that I could become a champion boxer, my father was the one who was most emotional when I won the Commonwealth Games gold medal, seeing my family’s happiness and my father’s face made it more special,” Preeti said.