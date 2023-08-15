Home

Independence Day Vibes! MS Dhoni Wears Camouflage, Rides Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi in VIRAL VIDEO | WATCH

Independence Day 2023: What will give you I-day vibes is the fact that MS Dhoni is wearing a camouflage while riding his Honda Repsol 150.

Ranchi: It is no secret that MS Dhoni loves cars and bikes. Not long ago, the CSK captain gave the world a glipmse of his massive garage when Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi visited him in Ranchi. The CSK captain was recently spotted riding a bike ahead of Independence Day, but what will give you I-day vibes is the fact that he is wearing a camouflage while riding his Honda Repsol 150. In the clip, Dhoni finally enters the gates of his farmhouse. The clip that has surfaced on social space is surely going to be a treat for Dhoni’s fans.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on Independence Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by subodh singh Kushwaha (@kushmahi7)

