Ravichandran Ashwin was in extreme pain so much so that he was unable to stand straight or tie up his shoe laces, his wife Prithi revealed after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw on Monday. Ashwin battled for 128 deliveries for an unbeaten 39 helping his team secure an epic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," Prithi wrote on Twitter.

Chasing 407, India had just lost Cheteshwar Pujara with the scorecard reading 272/5 and around 33 overs still left in the day. Ashwin walked in to join hands with Hanuma Vihari to battle what was to come ahead.

They survived the onslaught from the Australian bowlers successfully adding an unbeaten 62 runs for the sixth wicket as the match ended in a draw with India finishing on 334/5 in 131 overs.

“I have been batting well in the nets, so it was great to spend some time in the middle. Chasing 400 in Sydney was never going to be easy, as the ball was going up and down,” Ashwin said of his knock after the match. I was just telling the batting coach during the lunch break that I have never left the SCG without a fifty, this is a venue where I have done well with the bat and today’s innings is right up there.”

The series currently is locked at one-all after Australia won the Adelaide Test while India won the second in Melbourne. The decider will be played in Brisbane from January 15.