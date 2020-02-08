

















Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, February 8 Match Time: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2ns ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. Despite posting a mammoth total of 347 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, India failed to defend losing by six wickets. While the NZ win has livened up the tour with the hosts claiming their first win of the series, after being whitewashed 0-5, the ODI series – comprising three matches – is one the line now and India can’t afford to have the kind of bad day they had on the field and with the ball. Heading into the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, India will most likely have a change in personnel, at least in the bowling department.

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson