Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Another Bowled! India are all over the place as KL Rahul plays on to Colin de Grandhomme. Outside off and Rahul chops it on going for a cut. A wicket maiden for the allrounder and India looking shaky with four down inside 100. Three of their four wickets to fall have been bowled’s – 71 for 4.

  • 12:30 PM IST
    Bowled Him! Through the gate and Virat Kohli plays all over it. Southee picks up his first and India lose their third wicket for 57. Identical dismissal to Shaw’s. Bends forward but the ball, slightly fuller in length sneaks between Kohli’s bat and pad. The century drought continues, so they say as India’s Master of Chase perishes. India in bit of a spot. Need to rebuild
  • 12:25 PM IST

    Chance put down! Kohli hits the ball straight back at Jamieson but the tall pacer cannot hold on. Engaging contest taking place between the best in the world and the debutant, who’s bowled two overs, bowled a maiden, given one run and picked up a wicket. India 47/2 after 8

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Bowled Him! First wicket for debutant Kyle Jamieson as he cleans up Prithvi Shaw. The ball moves in slightly after pitching and penetrates the huge gap between Shaw’s bat and legs to clip middle. He goes for 24 and India have lost both their openers for 34. His replacement, Shreyas Iyer, gets going with two quick boundaries. India 43/2 after 6.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Bowled Him! First wicket for debutant Kyle Jamieson as he cleans up Prithvi Shaw. The ball moves in slightly after pitching and penetrates the huge gap between Shaw’s bat and legs to clip middle. He goes for 24 and India have lost both their openers for 34.

  • 11:59 AM IST
    India One Down: Edged and Taken! Hamish Bennett gets one to climb and Mayank Agarwal edges it to Taylor at first slip. New batsman Virat Kohli gets off the mark first ball with a single before Shaw caps off the over with a flat pull for four. India 28/1 after 3
  • 11:55 AM IST

    Wide outside off and Shaw doesn’t spare Tim Southee, slashes the ball past point for his fourth boundary. India 17/0 after 2

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Talk about getting a start: Shaw gets off the mark with three boundaries off the first four balls of the innings. Bennett overpitches and Shaw drives down the ground. The next two balls, Bennett drifted down leg and the batsman flicks effortlessly through leg. India 12/0 after 1 over

  • 11:46 AM IST

    And we’re back. India about to begin their chase. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal walk out for the second time to open the innings for India together. 273 is a decent total and it won’t be chased easily.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Ending on a high: End of the innings. Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 73 propels New Zealand to 273/8. He and Kyle Jamieson add 76* off 51 for the ninth wicket. What a Comeback. What Resistance. He’s brought New Zealand back from the dead. From 157/2 to 187/7 to again 273/8, it’s been a roller-coaster innings, which has culminated into another fine knock of New Zealand’s most experienced member of this ODI squad

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, February 8 Match Time: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2ns ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. Despite posting a mammoth total of 347 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday, India failed to defend losing by six wickets. While the NZ win has livened up the tour with the hosts claiming their first win of the series, after being whitewashed 0-5, the ODI series – comprising three matches – is one the line now and India can’t afford to have the kind of bad day they had on the field and with the ball. Heading into the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, India will most likely have a change in personnel, at least in the bowling department.

Related Stories

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson