New Delhi: Ninty-four-year-old Bhagwani Devi has created history by winning a gold medal for India in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championship-2022 in Tampere, Finland.

By this, the athlete proved age is just a number you can achieve anything in your life at any point. The 94-year-old from Haryana ran 100 meters in 24.74 seconds to clinch the gold.

Here is how the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India reacted:

India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

