Sanju Samson donated a total of Rs 1.5 lakh to the groundsmen of Greenfield International Cricket Stadium which was the venue of the five-match unofficial ODI series between India A and South Africa A.

The series ended on Saturday with India A winning the rain-affected match by 36 runs. Samson, who was declared the man of the match, played a blistering knock of 48-ball 91. Reportedly, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala decided to donate his match fees for the two games he played in the series to the groundsmen in his effort to thank them for their hard work to prepare the ground during the monsoon.

Kerala has seem some heavy rain this season and the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram was not spared of the rain god’s wrath. None the five matches of the unofficial series, which were played in the venue, was a 50-over affair as they were affected by the torrential downpours.

But the groundsmen worked day in and day out to not left the cricketers and the fans disappointed as they prepared the ground to make sure there was no washout on every match-day. Their daunting efforts were recognized by local boy Samson in one of the most heart touching manners one could find. He handed over his fee of two matches which amounted to a total sum of Rs 1.5 lakh to the entire team of groundsmen in the Greenfield stadium.

“We have to give credit to the groundsmen. Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen,” Samson was quoted as saying.

Like it happened in the entire series, the last game, too, was hit by rain and was reduced to a 20-0vers affair. India A, on the back of Samson’s blitzkrieg, posted a mammoth total of 204/4 on the board. Shikhar Dhawan, who was also a part of the India A team for the last two matches, scored 51. South Africa could manage only 168 in their full quota of 20 overs before succumbing to a defeat of 36 runs.