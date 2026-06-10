India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-Series 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Nishant Sindhu OUT, Tilak Varma needs to…

Tilak Varma's India 'A' will look to continue their winning march in the ODI tri-series as they take on Afghanistan 'A' in Dambulla on Thursday.

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India A featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will take on Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Thursday. (Image: AI)

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-Series 2nd ODI: Tilak Varma’s India ‘A’ team will look to build on the success of their thrilling eight-run win in the opening game of the tri-series when they face a young Afghanistan ‘A’ side in the second ODI match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday. All eyes will once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who failed to fire with the bat after setting the IPL 2026 on fire in the last couple of months.

Sooryavanshi, who won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap at just 15 years of age, smashed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at an incredible strike-rate of 237.3 in the T20 league. On Tuesday against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’, Sooryavanshi had started off in similar fashion with three boundaries in the first over that he faced but was dismissed for 14 off 12 balls by Lankan pacer Mohammed Shiraz.

His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh from Punjab Kings was also short of runs, scoring only 2 off 11 balls in the opening ODI. The entire credit for the win should go to Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who notched up his 21st List A century – 101 off 114 balls – to set up a competitive Indian total.

India ‘A’ skipper Tilak Varma need to play the anchor’s role after the loss of three early wickets and would be hoping for a better show form his batters against the Afghans. The Mumbai Indians batter notched up a fifty but looked in patchy form as compared to Gaikwad for most of his innings.

Also Read | IND A vs SL A 2026 1st ODI: Indians pull off heart-stopping win, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flops

It will be interesting to see if India ‘A’ bring in Gujarat Titans all-rounder Nishant Sindhu into the line-up to bolster their batting as well as bowling resources. They will be hoping for a better show from their specialist spinners as well as all-rounder Ayush Badoni needed to step in on Tuesday to keep the Lankans in check after a flying start.

Afghans, on the other hand, will be led by Imran Mir and are getting ready to play their first match of the tri-series against the Indians. They have a couple of exciting wicketkeepers and batters in Noor Rahman and Mohammad Ishaq. Their bowling attack will be led by Faridoon Dawoodzai and Zahir Khan Pakteen.

Leaders at work Watch all the action from the #TalentTVCup, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/n6SXHB8X5O — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 9, 2026

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 tri-series 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam/Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir (c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Tanawal, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Faisal Khan, Farman Safi, Shamsur Rahman, Noor Rahman (wk), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai