India A vs Afghanistan A 5th Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND A vs AFG A live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile Online

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A will look to bounce back from successive losses when they take on Afghanistan A in the 5th match of 50-over tri-series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A are facing Afghanistan A in tri-series match in Dambulla on Wednesday. (Source: X)

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 5th match: Tilak Varma’s India A team will take on Imran Mir-led Afghanistan A in a must-win clash in the 5th match of the 50-over tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday. The Indians have slumped to back-to-back losses in the tri-series after opening with an eight-run win over hosts Sri Lanka last week.

The India ‘A’ side were unlucky to lose the last match against Afghanistan ‘A’ last week even after posting a massive score of 349 runs. India’s 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a quiet time in the tri-series after his explosive time in the IPL 2026 where he became the youngest winner of Orange Cap.

Sooryavanshi’s only score of note came against the Afghans, smashing 44 off 22 balls in the last game. In India’s fourth match of the tri-series, Tilak Varma loss the toss again and was sent into bat first by Afghans skipper Imran Mir. Indians have a new opening pair with Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya opening the batting with Sooryanshi, in place of his PBKS teammate Prabhsimran Singh.

Arya came back into the side after being dropped for last match against Sri Lanka A. The Indians will be keen to bounce back from the poor show in the last game, especially after the way in which the match ended with a huge brawl between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Lankan batter Vishen Halambage.

Apart from Arya coming into the side, Kumar Kushagra has taken over the gloves from Prabhsimran Singh while Anshul Kamboj returns to the side in place of Arshad Khan. Arya has replaced out-of-form Ayush Badoni.

The comeback starts here. India ‘A’ have a score to settle and a final to chase. Watch #INDvAFG LIVE TODAY 10 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TalentTVCup pic.twitter.com/4vSJz4YAor — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 17, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match…

When is India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match will take place on Wednesday, June 17.

Where is India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match start?

The India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match on TV in India?

The India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match in India?

The India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Afghanistan A 2026 Tri-series 5th ODI match Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir (c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzaia