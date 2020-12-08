Wriddhiman Saha came up with a gritty fifty to save India A the blushes against Australia A in Sydney in the recently concluded three-day warm-up game on Tuesday. Saha remained unbeaten on 54* off 100 balls as India A declared their second innings at 189 for nine, leaving Australia A to get 131 to win with 13 overs left in the day. Australia scored 52 for one as both sides settled for a well-fought draw. Also Read - India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha Hits Match-Saving Half-Century in Warm-up Match, Earns Praise From Twitterverse

If Australia would have hoped to get some confidence going into the four-match Test series, now they have more worries after the game as Will Pocovski picked up an injury and would be in doubt for the Tests. Pocovski was hit flush on his helmet of a Kartik Tyagi bouncer. In David Warner's absence, Australia would have been looking at Pocovski to open with Joe Burns, but now things seem to have gone haywire.

For India, the big plus was Wriddhiman Saha's form and Ajinkya Rahane getting a hundred in the first essay. Cheteshwar Pujara also got among the runs as he scored a fifty in the first innings but failed to get a run in the second.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green made a good case for himself to get picked for the upcoming Tests by scoring 125 in the first innings and a couple of wickets in the second. Also, pacer Mark Steketee picked up five wickets for 37 runs to restrict India A’s second innings, and Michael Neser returned with figures of two for 41, which included the priced wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.

It was Green’s brilliant hundred that gave Australia – who scored 306 – the lead in the first essay after India posted 247 for nine.

The first Test between India and Australia starts on December 17 in Adelaide.