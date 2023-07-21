Home

Sports

India A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

India A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check the India A vs Bangladesh A dream11 prediction for today's ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The India A vs Bangladesh A game will start at 2 PM. (Credits: Instagram)

India A and Bangladesh A will face off in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The game will be held on July 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Both young teams are coming off a victory and will be gunning for a spot in the finals. Bangladesh had a rough start and lost their first match. But, the Saif Hassan-led side haven’t looked back since. Bangladesh A defeated Afghanistan and Oman with ease. Their strength lies in their batting unit. The team will have to focus on their bowling if they want to stop India A’s feisty batting line-up.

Trending Now

Talking about India A, they have had a dominant run in the tournament. The Yash Dhull-led side remain the only team to have won all their games in the competition. India A’s middle order has not even got to play once because the unit has never lost more than 2 wickets in a match. RS Hangargekar is a gem in the bowling department and has consistently taken wickets. He finished the game against Pakistan A with a 5-wicket haul.

You may like to read

India A are in great form. But, Bangladesh packs a punch and may end their opponent’s unbeaten run.

India A vs Bangladesh A Match Details

Date- July 21 2023

Time- 2:00 PM IST

Venue- R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India A vs Bangladesh A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sai Sudarshan

Vice-captain: RS Hangargekar

Wicket Keeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: RS Hangargekar, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol

India A vs Bangladesh A: Probable Playing XI

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Bangladesh A (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Akbar Ali(w), Nayeem Hasan

India A vs Bangladesh A Squads:

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Bangladesh A Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shahadat Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES