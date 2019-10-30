Dream11 Prediction And Tips

India A vs India B Dream11 Team Prediction Deodhar Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice Captain Deodhar Trophy Match 1 Cricket Tips For Today IN-A vs IN-B at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi 2:30 PM IST:

The iconic Deodhar Trophy is set to begin and the first match will be played between India A and B. The match will be played tomorrow at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday. Both the sides are well-balanced and that will make the clash interesting. Some promising names and India international players will be in the fray. Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj are some of the more established names, whereas promising talents like Abhimanyu Easwaran would also be there.

TOSS – The toss between India A vs India B will take place at 2.00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

IN-A vs IN-B My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal, Vishnu Vinod (VC), Nitish Rana (C)

All-Rounders – K Gowtham, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hanuma Vihari

Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yarra Prithviraj

My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal, Vishnu Vinod (VC), Nitish Rana (C), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yarra Prithviraj

Probable Playing XIs

India A: Devdutt Padikkal, Vishnu Vinod, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari (C), Amandeep Khare, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul.

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal, Baba Aparajith, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, K Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj.

SQUADS

