India A vs India C Dream11 Team Prediction Deodhar Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice Captain Deodhar Trophy Match 1 Cricket Tips For Today IN-A vs IN-C at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi 8:45 AM IST:

The second match of the Deodhar Trophy 2019-20 will be played between India A and India C. The match will be played on November 1 (Friday) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday. India A got their campaign underway against India B on Thursday but failed to start off with a win. They lost their opening match by 108 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith registered centuries for India B. Ahead of match, both sides are well-balanced and that will make the clash interesting. India A are in a must-win position, while India C led by Shubman Gill will want to start off with a win.

TOSS – The toss between India A vs India B will take place at 8.30 AM IST on November 1

Time: 8.45 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

IN-A vs IN-C My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: D Karthik (vice-captain), I Kishan

Batsmen: M Agarwal, S Yadav, P Garg

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, H Vihari (captain), R Ashwin

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, J Unadkat, S Kaul

My Dream11 Team

D Karthik (vice-captain), I Kishan, M Agarwal, S Yadav, P Garg, Axar Patel, H Vihari (captain), R Ashwin, D Kulkarni, J Unadkat, S Kaul

Probable Playing XIs

India A: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari (captain), Amandeep Khare, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier, Jaydev Unadkat, Siddarth Kaul

India C: D Karthik (vice-captain), M Agarwal, S Yadav, S Gill (captain), A Singh, Axar Patel, J Saxena, D Kulkarni, A Khan, M Markande, D Pathania

SQUADS:

India A: Devdutt Padikkal, Vishnu Vinod, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari (C), Amandeep Khare, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul.

India C: Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Virat Singh, Shubman Gill (captain), Priyam Garg, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jalaj Saxena, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Diwesh Pathania, Ishan Porel, Mayank Markande

