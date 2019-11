Dream11 Team Prediction

India A vs India C Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IN-A vs IN-C Match 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad 9.00 AM IST:

This will be a virtual knockout hence a lot at stake when India A take on India C. The team that wins the game will seal a finals berth for themselves. Both the teams lost their respective match against the India B team who became the first side to qualify for the final of this competition. The loser of the match will play Nepal A.

TOSS – The toss between India A vs India C will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) on November 15

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Dhruv Chand Jurel (C)

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sameer Rizvi, Shashwat Rawat (VC), Arjun Azad

All-Rounders – Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, CTL Rakshan

Bowlers – Shubhang Hegde, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil

IN-A vs IN-C Probable Playing XIs

India A Under-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Dhruv Chand Jurel (W & C), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Dashrath Kumar.

India C Under-19s: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (C), Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan, Ravi Roshan.

SQUADS:

India A Under-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Dhruv Chand Jurel (W & C), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Dashrath Kumar, Prince Yadav, Debopratim Haldar, Aniket Reddy, Aman Bhadoriya.

India C Under-19s: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (C), Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan, Ravi Roshan, Varun Lavande, Arya Sethi, Dhanit Raut, Yousuf Mujtaba.

