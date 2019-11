Dream11 Tips And Predictions

India A vs Nepal Youth Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IN-A vs NP-Y Match 3 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad 9.00 AM IST:

India A and Nepal A kick-started the U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019 with defeats on the first day against India B and C teams respectively. Jay Gohil notched up a sensational 129-ball 99 but India A could only make 231/9 in 50 overs. India B team chased it down in only 40.5 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Meanwhile, Nepal A side were bundled out for only 116 and it was chased down by the India C team in only 21.1 overs without losing a wicket.

TOSS – The toss between India A vs Nepal Youth will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) on November 13

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Hari Bahadur Chauhan

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan (captain), Sameer Rizvi, Rit Gautam, Khadak Bahadur Bohra

All-Rounders – Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kushal Malla (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Aniket Reddy, Purnank Tyagi, Sher Malla

IN-A vs NP-Y Probable Playing XIs

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Dhruv Chand Jurel (captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Aniket Reddy, Purnank Tyagi, Aman Bhadoriya

Nepal Youth: Rit Gautam (captain), Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Akash Chandra, Khadak Bahadur Bohra, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Bishal Bikram KC, Trit Raj Das, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Sher Malla, Pratish GC

SQUADS:

India A Squad: Dhruv Chand Jurel (capt. & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan, Jay Gohil, Sameer Rizvi, Arjun Murhty, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kritagya Kumar Singh, Aman Bhadoriya, Rishabh Bansal, Purnank Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Dashrath Kumar, Aniket Reddy, Debopratim Haldar

Nepal Youth Squad: Rit Gautam (Captain), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Trit Raj Das, Bishal Bikram KC, Khadak Bahadur Bohra, Abhishek Basnet, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Arun Airee, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Sher Malla, Akash Chandra, Pratish GC, Gautam KC & Bibek Kumar Yadav

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-A Dream11 Team/ NP-Y Dream11 Team/ India A Dream11 Team/ Nepal Youth Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.