India A Vs Pakistan A: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks And More

An upbeat and unbeaten Indian A side will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan A in one of the most anticipated matches- the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final.

The India A vs Pakistan A match will start at 2:00 PM (Credits: Instagram)

India A, led by Yash Dhull, will take on Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Men’s Asia Cup 2023 final. So far, the Indian team has been unbeatable in the tournament after wins over UAE A and Nepal A and Bangladesh in their last few matches. India will be keen to win the game against Pakistan and lift the tournament trophy. The match is scheduled for Sunday, July 23. The final clash will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with a kick-off time of 2 pm IST.

In the semi-final clash against Bangladesh A, India A set an impressive target of 211 runs for their opponents to chase. The Indian spinners then got together to bundle out Bangladesh A for 160 runs. India A and Pakistan A look evenly matched. The game will once again boil down to the side that keeps their nerves.

India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Sai Sudharsan

Wicket Keeper: Mohammad Haris

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Saim Ayub

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: RS Hangargekar, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub(c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Pakistan A: Haseebullah Khan, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Sufiyan Muqeem

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is likely to be conducive to the spinners as well batters who are willing to dig in and prove their mettle. The captain winning the toss could well opt to bat first and then defend the target as the pitch will slow down and assist spinners later in the game.

