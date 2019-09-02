India A vs South Africa A: Young Ishan Kishan is being considered as the future wicketkeeper, but with Rishabh Pant around, it will not be easy. But, looks like Ishan Kishan is making a strong point to the selectors as and when he is getting his opportunity. During the recent India-A game against South Africa-A, Kishan showcased his brilliance as he took a one-handed screamer to send Reeza Hendricks packing for nine off 14 balls. Hendricks looked to guide it to the third man for a single but instead managed to get a very fine edge that was caught by the young Turk. Deepak Chahar was the bowler, but even he would know the wicket belongs to Kishan.

Here is the video:

WATCH: @ishankishan51‘s one-handed stunner against South Africa A Full video 📹📹https://t.co/Kjc7GWWxMH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 2, 2019

Kishan has been in great form with the bat as well. He hit a quickfire 24-ball 55 in the second unofficial ODI to help the hosts take a commendable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Kishan has grown in the last couple of seasons as a cricketer. He is a regular at the Mumbai Indians during the IPL and is a promising cricketer who is taking giant strides in cricket.

SQUADS —

India A: Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A: Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jensen, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla