India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND A vs SL A live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile Online

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final: Tilak Varma's Indian side will look to claim the title when they take on the Lankans at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

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India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to fire in tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Final: It will be an emotionally charged-up contest when India A will go up against Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-series 50-over tournament, which also involved Afghanistan A, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. The last match between India and the Lankan team was an explosive one with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being involved in a huge fight with players from the home side.

Even Indian skipper Tilak Varma had plenty of arguments with the umpires in the a controversial Super Over loss. The Indians bounced back to hammer Afghanistan A by 101 runs in their final league match in a couple of days earlier this week to book their place in the final.

One man keen to make amends with the bat will be India’s 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had flattered to deceive so far in this tri-series. Sooryavanshi, who won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 776 runs, has only managed 117 runs in 4 games in Sri Lanka with a best of 44.

But India A will be fully aware about Sooryavanshi’s match-winning capabilities and will be hoping for a longer and more impactful innings from the youngster. Captain Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra struck impressive half-centuries in the game against Afghanistan A on Wednesday while all-rounder Nishant Sindhu claimed a four-wicket haul.

Tilak Varma’s deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad has been India’s batting mainstay in the tri-series, aggregating 234 runs including a century, and the team will once again look to him for stability at No. 3 if the openers fail to provide a brisk start.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has delivered when India ‘A’ needed him most. Can he help bring the trophy home on Sunday? Watch our Men in Blue in the #TalentTVCup Final on 21st June, 10 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/r1Czmmb5A3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 20, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match…

When is India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will take place on Sunday, June 21.

Where is India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match on TV in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Dulaj Samuditha, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kugathas Mathulan, Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh