India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Priyansh Arya run out for 32 after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early dismissal

IND A vs SL A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI LIVE Scores: India ‘A’ captain Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI match of the tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh were the opening batters for team India as Sahan Arachchige’s side were bowling first.
The India ‘A’ line-up also includes Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been added at the last minute as replacement for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been added to Team India squad for ODI matches against Afghanistan as replacement for injured Virat Kohli.
The Indian side also includes the likes of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Arshad Khan and Punjab Kings batter Suryansh Shedge. The bowling attack will be led by CSK’s leading wicket-taker Anshul Kamboj with spinners Anukul Roy from Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam.
The home team also boasts of a strong side with the likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the line-up.
India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy and Anshul Kamboj
Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz and Garuka Sanketh
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