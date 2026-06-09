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India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Priyansh Arya run out for 32 after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early dismissal

Tilak Varma's India 'A' featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will begin their campaign in the ODI tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka 'A' at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: June 9, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
India A
India A are taking on Sri Lanka A in first ODI match of tri-series in Dambulla on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

IND A vs SL A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI LIVE Scores: India ‘A’ captain Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI match of the tri-series against hosts Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh were the opening batters for team India as Sahan Arachchige’s side were bowling first.

The India ‘A’ line-up also includes Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been added at the last minute as replacement for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been added to Team India squad for ODI matches against Afghanistan as replacement for injured Virat Kohli.

Read more: Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason why BCCI picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for tours of Ireland and England

The Indian side also includes the likes of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni, Gujarat Titans all-rounder Arshad Khan and Punjab Kings batter Suryansh Shedge. The bowling attack will be led by CSK’s leading wicket-taker Anshul Kamboj with spinners Anukul Roy from Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam.

The home team also boasts of a strong side with the likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the line-up.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI match Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy and Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz and Garuka Sanketh

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 9, 2026 11:14 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: OUT! Huge mix-up between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Priyansh Arya in the middle and it is the latter who is dismissed. Gaikwad had smashed the first six of his innings off Ravindu Fernando to move along to 18 off 22 balls. Arya is dismissed for 32 off 32 after a 52-run partnership with Gaikwad for the third wicket. Indians have lost their third wicket now.
    India ‘A’ are 69 for 3 in 13 overs vs Sri Lanka ‘A’

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:55 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Priyanshi Arya and Ruturaj Gaikwad have added a couple of boundaries in the last few overs to rebuild Indian innings. Arya has raced along to 24 off 21 balls with 1 six and 3 fours.
    India ‘A’ are 49 for 2 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka ‘A’

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:43 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: SIX! PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has begun in style from where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left off. Arya smashes Mohammed Shiraz for 6 and follows it up with a four in the next over off Chamika Karunaratne to move along to 12 off 10 balls.
    India ‘A’ are 30 for 2 in 7 overs vs Sri Lanka ‘A’

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:33 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh follows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi back into the pavilion in the 5th over of the game, bounced out by all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne to be dismissed for a painful 2 off 11 balls as Indians lose their 2nd wicket.
    India ‘A’ are 17 for 2 in 5 overs vs SL ‘A’

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:32 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: The 15-year-old India ‘A’ opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had started with three boundaries in the second over the game before giving a simple catch to mid-off off Mohammed Shiraz to be dismissed for 14 in 12 balls with 3 fours in the 4th over.
    India ‘A’ are 16 for 1 in 4 overs vs SL ‘A’

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:30 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Visiting India ‘A’ have suffered an early double blow with both openers – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh – back in the pavilion for only 17 runs on the board in the first 5 overs.

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:29 AM IST

    India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match Live Score: Team India ‘A’ captain Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on Tuesday

  • Jun 9, 2026 10:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 1st ODI Match in Dambulla on Tuesday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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