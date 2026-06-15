India A vs Sri Lanka A 4th Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND A vs SL A live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile Online

India 'A' team featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will face Sri Lanka 'A' in the 4th game of ODI tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action against Sri Lanka A in the 4th ODI match in Dambulla on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

IND A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-Series 4th ODI Match: Hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ will take on Tilak Varma’s India ‘A’ in the fourth game on the on-going ODI tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday. All three teams, including Afghanistan ‘A’ have one win and one loss to their name so far in the tournament.

India are in second place on the points table with 2 points from 2 matches with a net run-rate of 0.053 while hosts Sri Lanka are topping the table currently with a NRR +0.825 and 2 points. The top two teams will face off in the final in Dambulla on Sunday (June 21).

The last time that the two sides faced off in the opening game of the tri-series, the Indians managed to eke out a 8-run win thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant 21st List A century. India’s 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had disappointed in that match, scoring only 14 in 12 balls.

However, Sooryavanshi, who is in line to make his international debut for India in the T20I series in Ireland later this month, bounced back into form – smashing 44 in 22 balls against Afghanistan ‘A’ in the second ODI game on Thursday. However, unluckily, Indians lost that match even after posting 349 due to rain and bad light by 4 runs (DLS method).

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form with a century and a fifty to his name while skipper Tilak Varma has also notched up back-to-back fifties.

The home team, Sri Lanka A, on the other hand posted their first win of the tri-series – defeating Afghanistan ‘A’ by eight wickets and 77 balls to spare (by DLS method). They chased down 231-run target in only 28.1 overs out of their allotted 41.

Opener Avishka Fernando smashed a blazing 108 off 69 balls with 3 sixes and 14 fours while his opening partner Niroshan Dickwella clobbered 49 in 19 balls with 1 six and 9 fours. Sadeera Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 60 off 70 balls.

Nothing starts the week better than Men in Blue action. Catch #SLvIND in the #TalentTVCup, tomorrow at 10 AM, LIVE in your favourite language on Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DTdVBy2GfX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 14, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match…

When is India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match will start on Monday, June 15.

Where is India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match will be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time will India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match on TV in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series 4th ODI match Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha