Hardik Pandya underwent a successful back surgery in the United Kingdom, the India allrounder revealed via a post on Instagram. Hardik, 25, aggravated his lower-back injury, which he first sustained in Dubai during last year’s Asia Cup, during the series against South Africa and although there is no word on the recovery period, it is expected that India’s premier allrounder will be out for at least five months.

“Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ will be back in no time ! Till then miss me,” Pandya’s post on said, commenting to which fellow cricketers, including brother Krunal, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Karn Sharma, wished the allrounder a speedy recovery.

Five months mean Hardik is set to miss out a big chunk of Indian cricket. Post the Bangladesh series in November, India host West Indies in December, followed by a series against Sri Lanka and Australia in January. It is likely that Pandya will have to sit out all of those considering there is no fixed timeline about his road to recovery. From January 24 to March 4, India will be touring New Zealand before they host South Africa again in March.

If Pandya does manage to recover in time, he could be ready in time for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia, starting October 18. As per the management, Pandya remains an part of India’s T20 World Cup plans – the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that going into the World T20, they are looking to use Hardik more in the white ball format games.

Pandya has scored 532 runs and taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests. In 54 ODIs, he has scored 937 runs and taken 54 wickets. In 40 T20 matches, he has 310 runs and 38 wickets.