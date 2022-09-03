Sharjah: Mohammad Rizwan was at his fluent best against Hong Kong on Friday in the Asia Cup match in Sharjah. The Pakistan wicketkeeper hit a breathtaking 57-ball 78*. His knock featured six fours and a solitary six. Following his dominant show with the bat, he was awarded the player of the match. Ahead of the Sunday clash, Rizwan said that playing India always feels like a final.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | 'Yuzvendra Chahal Should be Dropped' - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Makes BOLD Comment

"It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan`s confidence is high, ready for any opponent," Rizwan said.

Rizwan also said that the side is missing Shaheen Afridi and that no one can replace him. "No one can fill the place of Shaheen Afridi in our team. The way he has performed for Pakistan is great," Rizwan said.

Against HK, despite Rizwan and Zaman’s fifties, Pakistan was in danger of getting a low score on a slow, sticky Sharjah pitch as they were 116/1 in 15 overs. But Rizwan, Zaman and Khushdil plundered 77 runs in the last five overs to get a winning score for Pakistan.

In the last ten overs, they got a whopping 129 runs after being 64/1 at the halfway stage. They were also helped by the fact that Hong Kong bowling gave away 18 extras, including 17 wides, despite starting well in the first ten overs.