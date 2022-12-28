Top Recommended Stories
India Announce Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in South Africa
India have announced a 15-member squad and three reserves for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and also the Tr-Series in South Africa on Wednesday.
India have announced a 15-member squad and three reserves for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and also the Tr-Series in South Africa on Wednesday.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side whereas star all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to her fitness. Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh will be the three reserves. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland in the World Cup.
India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
