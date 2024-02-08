Home

‘India Are A Class Team’: Australia Captain Hugh Weibgen Ahead Of Under-19 Final Clash

Australia will face India in the final of ongoing Under-19 World Cup on February 11 at 1.30 PM IST.

New Delhi: After beating Pakistan in the semifinal of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024, Australia will face India in the final which will be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium on February 11 at 1.30 PM IST.

Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in the last-over thriller at Willowmoore Park on Thursday. After leading his team into the final Australia’s captain Hugh Weibgen said that India are a class team.

Never in doubt, had full faith in Vids and Raf to get the job done (laughs). Lot of emotions in the dressing room. I still don’t know what happened. Tough to leave out Anderson, but Tom Straker bowled unbelievably today. We felt like we were well prepared coming into this fixture. We fought so hard. Everytime we thought we were on top, we lost a wicket. 17-year-old Peake, such composure and maturity in the middle. India are a class team. We’ll love that challenge.

