Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad gave his opinion on the criticism the MA Chidamabaram pitch of 2nd Test faced for his dusty nature. The pitch of the second Test offered massive turn to spinners as India registered a comprehensive 317-run victory to level the series 1-1 after the first two Tests.

The third Test match of the series will be a pink-ball affair as India will play their third Day-Night Test. The Asian giants have lost their pink-ball Test in a humiliating way as they registered their lowest ever score in Test cricket -36 in Adelaide last year.

Broad feels he have to work more if picked in the pink-ball Test in Ahemdabad. England cricket team follows the rotation policy, according to which one of James Anderson or Broad play the game for them

“Personally, there should be more for me to work with, if selected (In the pink ball Test).” Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

Broad further said he had to bowl like India spin legend Anil Kumble to get something from the Chennai pitch in the second Test.

There was nothing in the Chennai pitch on that first day and it was only when I went Anil Kumble and started to get the leg-cutter really jagging off the surface that I felt in the game,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old said there is no criticism for the pitch from the England team’s point of view as it’s part of the home advantage and every team is well within the rights to utilize it.

“There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us,” he said.