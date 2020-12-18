Boxer Amit Panghal entered the final of the ongoing World Cup in Cologne, Germany on Thursday even as three other Indians also assured themselves of medals. However, the news of a member of India support staff testing positive for coronavirus case has caused some concerns. Also Read - Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament: India's Amit Panghal And Sanjeet Clinch Gold

None of the travelling boxers returned positive in a fresh round of testing done after the case came to light.

Asian Games champion Panghal defeated Frenchman Billal Bennama, a bronze-medallist from the world championship where the Indian won a silver, in his semifinal bout. The diminutive Haryana-lad prevailed 5-0 in the 52 kg category clash.

Before him, three Indian women were assured themselves of medals after finding themselves in tje semifinals when draws were unveiled.

Pooja Rani, Manisha and Simranjeet Kaur have made the last-four due to the small size of their respective draws.

According to news agency PTI, physio Rohit Kashyap has tested positive for the virus.

“A physio, Rohit Kashyap, has tested positive for COVID-19 but the boxers are fine. They have been tested again and returned negative. The physio has been isolated and is doing alright,” a source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told PTI.

Meanwhile, four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) pulled out of the event due to minor niggles.

“Just unfortunate, what more one can say,” said an official close to the team.

The rest of the team will compete as planned in the three-day event after which it will return to the country, completing an over a month long training-cum-competition stint in Europe.

In all, four Indian men and five women are in action at the event, which will feature boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

With PTI Inputs