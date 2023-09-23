Home

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 5th day on Saturday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India volleyball team after beating Chinese Taipei 3-0 on Friday. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: It was another exciting day for the Indian contingent as Team India have come up with big wins in volleyball, table tennis and rowing on Friday. Starting off the with the volleyball team, India defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten streak to qualify for the Quarter-Final stage of the competition. In table tennis, the Men’s team defeated Yemen first by 3-0 before comfortably beating Singapore 3-1 to kick-start their campaign off to a bang. The women’s TT team also fought well and edged out a narrow 3-2 win over Singapore Women. In Rowing, Balraj Panwar competing in the Single Sculls semis, qualified for the final A by finishing 3rd with a timing of 7:22:22.

We already had 4 days of the Asian Games but today the opening ceremony of the continental showpiece will take place and a number of games of our contingent are also lined up. There would be the table tennis men’s and women’s matches followed by sailing events and there would also be the much-awaited opening ceremony in the end.

Here’s our schedule for tomorrow. Tune in live and cheer for #TeamIndia. Events for us start 7.30 am IST onwards! 🇮🇳 #WeAreTeamIndia | #Cheer4india | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/rsGLbmADfA — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 22, 2023

DAY 5 SCHEDULE

Table Tennis

India vs Nepal (Women’s) – 7:30 AM IST onwards.

India vs Tajikistan (Men’s) – 9:30 AM IST onwards.

Sailing

Multiple events – 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Opening Ceremony

Ceremony starts from 5:30 PM IST onwards. Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey captain and renowned Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain will lead the 655-member Indian contingent as the joint flag-bearers for the Asian Games.

All the matches and the Opening Ceremony will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports network (1,2,3,4,5).

