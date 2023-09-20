Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 3 Schedule, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 3 Schedule, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 3rd day on Thursday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 3 Schedule, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: On Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023, it has been a positive outing for the Indian contingent after a mixed day at the office yesterday. There were three events on Volleyball, Rowing and Fencing and India have got positive results from all the events. Starting with volleyball, the Men’s national team defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, South Korea 3-2 to qualify for the next stage of the competition. In Rowing, which saw multiple events, Baljraj Panwar, competing in the Men’s Single Skulls have qualified for the semis. In many events India will get a second chance to qualify for the Final A berth and in few events, India have made their way to the final race. In Fencing, Mayank Chapekar finished the Round Robin with 166 points – 28th Rank with 8 victory and 20 D.

Trending Now

On Day 3, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will begin their campaign in the Quarters against Malaysia. There will be the Rowing events as well followed by India men’s football team taking on Bangladesh and the women’s football team taking on Chinese Taipei, later in the evening.

You may like to read

DAY 3 SCHEDULE

Cricket

India Women vs Malaysia Women – 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Rowing

Multiple Events – 6:40 AM IST onwards.

Football

India vs Bangladesh (Men’s) – 1:00 PM IST onwards.

India vs Chinese Taipei (Women’s) – 5:00 PM IST onwards.

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES