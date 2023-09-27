India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 4 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Hangzhou, China: The Indian contingent ended Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 3 more medals to take their medal tally to 14. First it started off with a silver in Sailing Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event followed by a bronze once again in Sailing in RS:X Men event. The Equestrian team grabbed the headlines for clinching a gold after a gap of 41 years at the continental showpiece.
On Wednesday, there is the Wushu Final and Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Wednesday, 27th September