India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 4 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 4th day on Wednesday, Sep 27. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hangzhou, China: The Indian contingent ended Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 3 more medals to take their medal tally to 14. First it started off with a silver in Sailing Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event followed by a bronze once again in Sailing in RS:X Men event. The Equestrian team grabbed the headlines for clinching a gold after a gap of 41 years at the continental showpiece.

On Wednesday, there is the Wushu Final and Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Wednesday, 27th September

6:30 AM onwards

Wushu Final

Men Daoushu

Rohit Yadav

9:30 AM

Shooting (If qualifies in final)

Women

50M 3 position

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra

7:30 AM

Cycling

Men Sprint

7:30 AM onwards

Swimming

Women

100M Butterfly

Nina Venkatesh

Women

100M Backstroke

Maana Patel

Men

200M Freestyle

Srihari Nataraj

Men

200M Freestyle

Tanish George Mathew

Women

100 M Breastroke

Lineysha

7:56 AM

Cycling

Women Keirin

10:15 AM

Hockey

Women

India v Singapore

10:30 AM onwards

Tennis QF

Men

Sumit Nagal v Zhang Zhizen

12 PM onwards

Wushu Final

Men Gunshu

Rohit Yadav

12:00 PM

Shooting (If qualifies in final)

Women

25M Pistol

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

12:00 PM

Shooting (If qualifies in final)

Women Skeet

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Dharshna Rathore

12:10 PM

Basketball

Men 3 x 3

India V Macao

1:00 PM

Shooting (If qualifies in final)

Men Skeet

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

1:15 PM

Boxing

Men 63.5 KG

Shiva Thapa

1:30 PM

Fencing SF

Women

Team Epee

1:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men Doubles

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

1:30 PM

Boxing

Men 92 KG

Sanjeet

1:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men Doubles

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan

3:30 PM

Fencing Gold medal match

Men Team Foil

3:50 PM

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles

G Sathiyan/Manika Batra

4:30 PM

Squash

Men Team event

India v Pakistan

5:15 PM

Boxing

Women 50 KG

Nikhat Zareen

5:15 PM

Wushu SF

Women 60 KG

Roshibina Devi

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

