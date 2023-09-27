Top Recommended Stories

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 4 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 4th day on Wednesday, Sep 27. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Published: September 27, 2023 1:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 4 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: The Indian contingent ended Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 3 more medals to take their medal tally to 14. First it started off with a silver in Sailing Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event followed by a bronze once again in Sailing in RS:X Men event. The Equestrian team grabbed the headlines for clinching a gold after a gap of 41 years at the continental showpiece.

On Wednesday, there is the Wushu Final and Women’s Hockey Team will be playing their first game of the campaign against Singapore.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Wednesday, 27th September

6:30 AM onwards
Wushu Final
Men Daoushu
Rohit Yadav
9:30 AM
Shooting (If qualifies in final)
Women
50M 3 position
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra
7:30 AM
Cycling
Men Sprint
7:30 AM onwards
Swimming
Women
100M Butterfly
Nina Venkatesh
Women
100M Backstroke
Maana Patel
Men
200M Freestyle
Srihari Nataraj
Men
200M Freestyle
Tanish George Mathew
Women
100 M Breastroke
Lineysha
7:56 AM
Cycling
Women Keirin
10:15 AM
Hockey
Women
India v Singapore
10:30 AM onwards
Tennis QF
Men
Sumit Nagal v Zhang Zhizen
12 PM onwards
Wushu Final
Men Gunshu
Rohit Yadav
12:00 PM
Shooting (If qualifies in final)
Women
25M Pistol
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh
12:00 PM
Shooting (If qualifies in final)
Women Skeet
Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Dharshna Rathore
12:10 PM
Basketball
Men 3 x 3
India V Macao
1:00 PM
Shooting (If qualifies in final)
Men Skeet
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura
1:15 PM
Boxing
Men 63.5 KG
Shiva Thapa
1:30 PM
Fencing SF
Women
Team Epee
1:30 PM onwards
Table Tennis
Men Doubles
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah
1:30 PM
Boxing
Men 92 KG
Sanjeet
1:30 PM onwards
Tennis
Men Doubles
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan
3:30 PM
Fencing Gold medal match
Men Team Foil
3:50 PM
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles
G Sathiyan/Manika Batra
4:30 PM
Squash
Men Team event
India v Pakistan
5:15 PM
Boxing
Women 50 KG
Nikhat Zareen
5:15 PM
Wushu SF
Women 60 KG
Roshibina Devi
All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network. 

