India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 7 Schedule, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 7th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou, China: India ended the day with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes. India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16. Whereas, in Men’s Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years.
Women’s 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey bagged silver. The team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing also won a silver medal. India earned their second sliver in Rowing in the Men’s Eight category. Ramita won bronze in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, while Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram bagged the third medal for Rowing, a bronze in Men’s Pair.
Here’s the Indian schedule for Day 7 of the Asian Games.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Monday 25th September
06:30 AM onwards
Rowing Final
Men’s Single Sculls
Balraj Panwar
Men’s Four
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Men’s Eight
7:30 AM onwards
Swimming Heat
Men 50M backstroke
Srihari Nataraj
Women 50M Backstroke
Maana Patel
Men 50M Freestyle
Virdhawal Khade
Men 50M Freestyle
Anilkumar Anand
Women 200M Freestyle
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Women 200M IM
Hashika Ramachandra
Men 4X200M Relay
8:20 AM
Rugby
Women
India V Singapore
8:20 AM
Judo Round of 16
Women 70KG
Garima Choudhury
9:00 AM
Shooting Final (If India progresses)
MEN 10M Air Rifle – Individual
Divyansh Panwar
Aishwary Pratap Singh
Rudraksh Patil
11:20 AM
Basketball
Women 3X3
India V Uzbekistan
11:30 AM
Cricket
Women’s – Gold medal event
India V Srilanka
11:30 AM
Shooting Final (If India progresses)
MEN – 25M Rapid Fire pistol
Anish
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
11:30 AM
Handball
Women
India V Japan
12:00 PM onwards
Tennis Round 2
Men Doubles
Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri v Uzbekistan
12:10 PM
Basketball
Men 3X3
India V Malaysia
4:45 PM
Boxing
Women’s 66KG
Arundhati Chowdhary
5:00 PM onwards
Wushu
QF
Women 60 KG
Roshibina Devi
Wushu
Preliminary Round
Men 60 KG
Suryabhanu Singh
Wushu
Preliminary Round
Men 65 KG
Vikrant Baliyan
5:15 PM
Boxing
Men’s 51KG
Deepak
7:00 PM
Boxing
Men’s 71 KG
Nishant Dev
All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
