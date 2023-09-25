Home

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 7 Schedule, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 7th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 7 Schedule, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India ended the day with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes. India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16. Whereas, in Men’s Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years.

Women’s 10m Air Rifle team of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey bagged silver. The team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing also won a silver medal. India earned their second sliver in Rowing in the Men’s Eight category. Ramita won bronze in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, while Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram bagged the third medal for Rowing, a bronze in Men’s Pair.

Here’s the Indian schedule for Day 7 of the Asian Games.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Monday 25th September

06:30 AM onwards

Rowing Final

Men’s Single Sculls

Balraj Panwar

Men’s Four

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Men’s Eight

7:30 AM onwards

Swimming Heat

Men 50M backstroke

Srihari Nataraj

Women 50M Backstroke

Maana Patel

Men 50M Freestyle

Virdhawal Khade

Men 50M Freestyle

Anilkumar Anand

Women 200M Freestyle

Dhinidhi Desinghu

Women 200M IM

Hashika Ramachandra

Men 4X200M Relay

8:20 AM

Rugby

Women

India V Singapore

8:20 AM

Judo Round of 16

Women 70KG

Garima Choudhury

9:00 AM

Shooting Final (If India progresses)

MEN 10M Air Rifle – Individual

Divyansh Panwar

Aishwary Pratap Singh

Rudraksh Patil

11:20 AM

Basketball

Women 3X3

India V Uzbekistan

11:30 AM

Cricket

Women’s – Gold medal event

India V Srilanka

11:30 AM

Shooting Final (If India progresses)

MEN – 25M Rapid Fire pistol

Anish

Adarsh Singh

Vijayveer Sidhu

11:30 AM

Handball

Women

India V Japan

12:00 PM onwards

Tennis Round 2

Men Doubles

Rohan Bopanna/Yuki Bhambri v Uzbekistan

12:10 PM

Basketball

Men 3X3

India V Malaysia

4:45 PM

Boxing

Women’s 66KG

Arundhati Chowdhary

5:00 PM onwards

Wushu

QF

Women 60 KG

Roshibina Devi

Wushu

Preliminary Round

Men 60 KG

Suryabhanu Singh

Wushu

Preliminary Round

Men 65 KG

Vikrant Baliyan

5:15 PM

Boxing

Men’s 51KG

Deepak

7:00 PM

Boxing

Men’s 71 KG

Nishant Dev

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

