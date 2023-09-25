By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 8 Schedule, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 8th day on Tuesday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou, China: India took their medal tally to 11 after winning 6 medals on Day 7 (September 25). This also included two gold medals, first one was won by the shooting trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men’s 10m air rifle team event and the second one was bagged by Indian Women’s cricket team after their 19 runs win over Sri Lanka Women in the cricket final.
On September 26, the Indian contingent will have another opportunity to increase their medal tally when Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Apart from this, the Indian hockey team will take on will take on Singapore. There will be more events like Boxing, Wushu, Cycling heat, Squash, etc. and it will also feature an India vs Pakistan clash too.
Here’s the Indian schedule for Day 8 of the Asian Games.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Tuesday 26th September
5:30 AM
Equestrian
Dressage Individual / Team event
Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla and Hriday Chheda
6:30 AM
Hockey
Men
India V Singapore
7:30 AM
Cycling Heats
Men
Team sprint
7:51 AM
Cycling Heats
Women
Team Sprint
7:30 AM
Squash
Women Team event
India V Pakistan
7:40 AM onwards
Judo
Women
Indubala Devi
8:15 AM
Shooting (If qualify)
Mixed Air Rifle
Gold/Bronze Medal play off
9:06 AM
Cycling Heats
Men
Team pursuit
12:30 PM
Boxing
Men 57 KG
Sachin
1:00 PM onwards
Tennis
Mixed Doubles
Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri v Pakistan
1:30 PM onwards
Judo (If progresses to SF / F)
Women 78 KG+
Tulika Mann
1:30 PM onwards
Men 100 KG+
Avatar Singh
4:00 PM
Fencing (If makes it to SF)
Women
Individual Sabre
Bhavani Devi
5:00 PM onwards
Swimming
Women 100M Freestyle
Shivangi Sharma
5:00 PM onwards
Women 200M Backstroke
Palak Joshi
5:00 PM onwards
Men 4X100M Medley
(If progresses to finals)
5:50 PM
Fencing (If makes it to F)
Women Individual Sabre
Bhavani Devi
6:15 PM
Boxing
Men 92 KG
Narender
7:30 PM onwards
Wushu
Men 65 KG
Suraj Yadav
All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
