Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 8 Schedule, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full Day 8 Schedule, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on the 8th day on Tuesday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India at Asian Games (credit: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India took their medal tally to 11 after winning 6 medals on Day 7 (September 25). This also included two gold medals, first one was won by the shooting trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men’s 10m air rifle team event and the second one was bagged by Indian Women’s cricket team after their 19 runs win over Sri Lanka Women in the cricket final.

Trending Now

On September 26, the Indian contingent will have another opportunity to increase their medal tally when Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Apart from this, the Indian hockey team will take on will take on Singapore. There will be more events like Boxing, Wushu, Cycling heat, Squash, etc. and it will also feature an India vs Pakistan clash too.

You may like to read

Here’s the Indian schedule for Day 8 of the Asian Games.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Tuesday 26th September

5:30 AM

Equestrian

Dressage Individual / Team event

Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla and Hriday Chheda

6:30 AM

Hockey

Men

India V Singapore

7:30 AM

Cycling Heats

Men

Team sprint

7:51 AM

Cycling Heats

Women

Team Sprint

7:30 AM

Squash

Women Team event

India V Pakistan

7:40 AM onwards

Judo

Women

Indubala Devi

8:15 AM

Shooting (If qualify)

Mixed Air Rifle

Gold/Bronze Medal play off

9:06 AM

Cycling Heats

Men

Team pursuit

12:30 PM

Boxing

Men 57 KG

Sachin

1:00 PM onwards

Tennis

Mixed Doubles

Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri v Pakistan

1:30 PM onwards

Judo (If progresses to SF / F)

Women 78 KG+

Tulika Mann

1:30 PM onwards

Men 100 KG+

Avatar Singh

4:00 PM

Fencing (If makes it to SF)

Women

Individual Sabre

Bhavani Devi

5:00 PM onwards

Swimming

Women 100M Freestyle

Shivangi Sharma

5:00 PM onwards

Women 200M Backstroke

Palak Joshi

5:00 PM onwards

Men 4X100M Medley

(If progresses to finals)

5:50 PM

Fencing (If makes it to F)

Women Individual Sabre

Bhavani Devi

6:15 PM

Boxing

Men 92 KG

Narender

7:30 PM onwards

Wushu

Men 65 KG

Suraj Yadav

All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES