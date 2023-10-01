By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, Oct 1. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 5 more medals to take their medal tally to 38. There will be many more events for India on Sunday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics etc. There will be 8 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October
Sunday, 1st October
4:00 AM
Golf
Indian men and women individual and team event
6:30 AM onwards
Heptathlon
Women’s Heptathlon
Swapna Burman/Nandini Agasara
7:00 AM
Canoe/Kayaking
200m women canoe heats
Megha Pradeep
07:00 AM onwards
Kurash
Men’s 81kg Round of 16
Aditya Dhopaokar
7:00 AM
Athletics
Women’s 200 M Heats
Jyothi Yarraji
7:26 AM
Canoe/Kayaking
500m women’s kayak single
Soniya Devi
8:06 AM
Athletics
Men’s 200M Heats
Amlan Borgohain
11:30 AM
Sepaktakraw
Men’s Preliminary Group B –
India Vs. Japan
11:45 AM
Boxing
Women’s 54-57 kg Quarterfinal
Parveen
12:30 PM
Shooting
Women’s Trap Final (if Qualified)
Rajeshwari Kumari
Manisha Keer
Preeti Rajak
12:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s 57-60 kg Quarterfinal
Jaismine
1:30 PM
Shooting
Men’s Trap Final (If Qualified)
Kynan Chenai
Zoravar Sandhu
Prithviraj Tondaiman
1:30 PM
Hockey
Women’s Hockey – India Vs. South Korea
2:30 PM onwards
Badminton
Men’s Team Final – India Vs. China
4:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s 50kg Semi-Final
Nikhat Zareen
4:30 PM
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put Final
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Sahib Singh
4:40 PM
Men’s Long Jump Final
Jeswin Aldrin
Murali Sreeshankar
4:45 PM
Men’s Steeplechase Final
Avinash Sable
5:35 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Seema Punia
5:50 PM
Women’s 1500m Final
Harmilan Bains/Deeksha
6:00 PM
Men’s 1500m Final
Jinson Johnson/Ajay Kumar Saroj
6:45 PM
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Jyothi Yarraji
Nithya Ramraj
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
