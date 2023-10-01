Home

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, Oct 1. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 5 more medals to take their medal tally to 38. There will be many more events for India on Sunday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics etc. There will be 8 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October

Sunday, 1st October

4:00 AM

Golf

Indian men and women individual and team event

6:30 AM onwards

Heptathlon

Women’s Heptathlon

Swapna Burman/Nandini Agasara

7:00 AM

Canoe/Kayaking

200m women canoe heats

Megha Pradeep

07:00 AM onwards

Kurash

Men’s 81kg Round of 16

Aditya Dhopaokar

7:00 AM

Athletics

Women’s 200 M Heats

Jyothi Yarraji

7:26 AM

Canoe/Kayaking

500m women’s kayak single

Soniya Devi

8:06 AM

Athletics

Men’s 200M Heats

Amlan Borgohain

11:30 AM

Sepaktakraw

Men’s Preliminary Group B –

India Vs. Japan

11:45 AM

Boxing

Women’s 54-57 kg Quarterfinal

Parveen

12:30 PM

Shooting

Women’s Trap Final (if Qualified)

Rajeshwari Kumari

Manisha Keer

Preeti Rajak

12:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s 57-60 kg Quarterfinal

Jaismine

1:30 PM

Shooting

Men’s Trap Final (If Qualified)

Kynan Chenai

Zoravar Sandhu

Prithviraj Tondaiman

1:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Hockey – India Vs. South Korea

2:30 PM onwards

Badminton

Men’s Team Final – India Vs. China

4:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s 50kg Semi-Final

Nikhat Zareen

4:30 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put Final

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Sahib Singh

4:40 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final

Jeswin Aldrin

Murali Sreeshankar

4:45 PM

Men’s Steeplechase Final

Avinash Sable

5:35 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia

5:50 PM

Women’s 1500m Final

Harmilan Bains/Deeksha

6:00 PM

Men’s 1500m Final

Jinson Johnson/Ajay Kumar Saroj

6:45 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Jyothi Yarraji

Nithya Ramraj

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

