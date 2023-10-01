Top Recommended Stories

  India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, Oct 1. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Published: October 1, 2023 12:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 1st Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou China:  The Indian contingent ended Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 5 more medals to take their medal tally to 38. There will be many more events for India on Sunday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics etc. There will be 8 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October

Sunday, 1st October
4:00 AM

Golf
Indian men and women individual and team event

6:30 AM onwards
Heptathlon
Women’s Heptathlon
Swapna Burman/Nandini Agasara

7:00 AM
Canoe/Kayaking
200m women canoe heats
Megha Pradeep


07:00 AM onwards
Kurash
Men’s 81kg Round of 16
Aditya Dhopaokar

7:00 AM
Athletics
Women’s 200 M Heats
Jyothi Yarraji

7:26 AM
Canoe/Kayaking
500m women’s kayak single
Soniya Devi

8:06 AM
Athletics
Men’s 200M Heats
Amlan Borgohain

11:30 AM
Sepaktakraw
Men’s Preliminary Group B –
India Vs. Japan

11:45 AM
Boxing
Women’s 54-57 kg Quarterfinal
Parveen

12:30 PM
Shooting
Women’s Trap Final (if Qualified)
Rajeshwari Kumari
Manisha Keer
Preeti Rajak

12:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s 57-60 kg Quarterfinal
Jaismine

1:30 PM
Shooting
Men’s Trap Final (If Qualified)
Kynan Chenai
Zoravar Sandhu
Prithviraj Tondaiman

1:30 PM
Hockey
Women’s Hockey – India Vs. South Korea

2:30 PM onwards
Badminton
Men’s Team Final – India Vs. China

4:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s 50kg Semi-Final
Nikhat Zareen

4:30 PM
Athletics
Men’s Shot Put Final
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Sahib Singh

4:40 PM
Men’s Long Jump Final
Jeswin Aldrin
Murali Sreeshankar

4:45 PM
Men’s Steeplechase Final
Avinash Sable

5:35 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Seema Punia

5:50 PM
Women’s 1500m Final
Harmilan Bains/Deeksha

6:00 PM
Men’s 1500m Final
Jinson Johnson/Ajay Kumar Saroj

6:45 PM
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Jyothi Yarraji
Nithya Ramraj

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

