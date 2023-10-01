Home

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 2nd Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday, Oct 2. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 12 of the Asian Games 2023 with a historic 15 medals. This is the most medals won by the Indian contingent in a single day in Asian Games history. The medal tally for them has now reached 53. They will look to add more to the tally on Monday as there will be 7 medal events on October 2 for the Indian team. There will be events in Athletics, Equestrian, Badminton, Hockey, Table Tennis, etc.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Monday, 2nd October

6:30 AM onwards

Athletics – Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM onwards

Athletics – Men’s High Jump Qualification

Jesse Sandesh/Anil Kushare

7:00 AM Equestrian

Eventing (show jumping final) – Team and Individual

7:17 AM onwards

Athletics -Men’s 800m heats

Krishan Kumar/Md Afsal

7:40 AM

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final Niraj Kumar

7:45 AM onwards

Athletics – Men’s 400m Hurdles Heat

Tamilsaran/Yashas Palaksha

8:10 AM onwards

Athletics – Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats

Vithya Ramraj/Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi

8:20 AM

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final

8:25 AM

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final

8:50 AM

Badminton – Mixed Doubles

SP Krishna Prasad/T Crasto

9:15 AM

Canoe/Kayaking – Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final

10:15 AM

Table Tennis – Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee

10:50 AM

Badminton – Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor/SR Nelakurthi

11:30 AM

Badminton – Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth

11:30 AM onwards

Kurash – Semi-Final Bouts (If Qualified)

Yash Chauhan and Jyoti Tokas

12:15 PM

Badminton – Men’s Doubles

Kapila D and Ramachan Madathil

12:50 PM

Badminton – Men’s Doubles

Sathwik Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

1:15 PM

Hockey – Men’s Hockey

India Vs. Bangladesh

1:30 PM

Basketball – Women’s Basketball

India Vs. DPR Korea

1:30 PM

Kabaddi- Women’s Kabaddi Group Match

India Vs.Chinese Taipei

3:30 PM

Squash – Men’s Singles

Saurav Ghoshal

4:00 PM

Table Tennis – Women’s Doubles Final (If Qualified)

Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee

4:30 PM

Athletics – Women’s Pole Vault Final

Pavithra

4:30 PM

Diving – Men’s 1m Springboard Diving

London Singh

4:40 PM

Women’s Long Jump

Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan

4:50 PM

3000m Women Steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary/Priti

5:25 PM

Men’s 200m

Amlan Borgohain

6:10 PM

4x400m – Mixed Relay

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

