India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 2nd Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday, Oct 2. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 12 of the Asian Games 2023 with a historic 15 medals. This is the most medals won by the Indian contingent in a single day in Asian Games history. The medal tally for them has now reached 53. They will look to add more to the tally on Monday as there will be 7 medal events on October 2 for the Indian team. There will be events in Athletics, Equestrian, Badminton, Hockey, Table Tennis, etc.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Monday, 2nd October
6:30 AM onwards
Athletics – Decathlon
Tejaswin Shankar
6:40 AM onwards
Athletics – Men’s High Jump Qualification
Jesse Sandesh/Anil Kushare
7:00 AM Equestrian
Eventing (show jumping final) – Team and Individual
7:17 AM onwards
Athletics -Men’s 800m heats
Krishan Kumar/Md Afsal
7:40 AM
Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final Niraj Kumar
7:45 AM onwards
Athletics – Men’s 400m Hurdles Heat
Tamilsaran/Yashas Palaksha
8:10 AM onwards
Athletics – Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats
Vithya Ramraj/Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi
8:20 AM
Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final
8:25 AM
Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final
8:50 AM
Badminton – Mixed Doubles
SP Krishna Prasad/T Crasto
9:15 AM
Canoe/Kayaking – Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final
10:15 AM
Table Tennis – Women’s Doubles Semi-Final
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee
10:50 AM
Badminton – Mixed Doubles
Rohan Kapoor/SR Nelakurthi
11:30 AM
Badminton – Men’s Singles
Kidambi Srikanth
11:30 AM onwards
Kurash – Semi-Final Bouts (If Qualified)
Yash Chauhan and Jyoti Tokas
12:15 PM
Badminton – Men’s Doubles
Kapila D and Ramachan Madathil
12:50 PM
Badminton – Men’s Doubles
Sathwik Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
1:15 PM
Hockey – Men’s Hockey
India Vs. Bangladesh
1:30 PM
Basketball – Women’s Basketball
India Vs. DPR Korea
1:30 PM
Kabaddi- Women’s Kabaddi Group Match
India Vs.Chinese Taipei
3:30 PM
Squash – Men’s Singles
Saurav Ghoshal
4:00 PM
Table Tennis – Women’s Doubles Final (If Qualified)
Ayhika Mukherjee/Suthirtha Mukherjee
4:30 PM
Athletics – Women’s Pole Vault Final
Pavithra
4:30 PM
Diving – Men’s 1m Springboard Diving
London Singh
4:40 PM
Women’s Long Jump
Shaili Singh/Ancy Sojan
4:50 PM
3000m Women Steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary/Priti
5:25 PM
Men’s 200m
Amlan Borgohain
6:10 PM
4x400m – Mixed Relay
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
