India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 3rd Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, Oct 3. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 7 more medals to take their medal tally to 60. There will be many more events for India on Tuesday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Athletics etc. There will be 7 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.

6:00 AM

Men’s Kabaddi – India Vs. Bangladesh

6:10 AM

Archery-Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal

Jyothi Surekha

6:30 AM

Men’s Cricket – India Vs. Nepal

06:30 AM onwards

Men’s Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM

Women’s 800m Heats

Chanda/Harmilan Bains

7:10 AM onwards

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats

7:45 AM

Women’s Hockey – India Vs. Hong Kong

7:45 AM

Women’s Kayak Single 500m

Soniya Devi

7:50 AM

Archery-Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

Abhishek Verma

8:10 AM

Archery-Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

Pravin Deotale

8:20 AM

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m

8:50 AM

Badminton-Women’s Singles R32

PV Sindhu

9:00 AM

Speed Climbing-Women

Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma

9:15 AM

Women’s Kayak Four 500m

9:30 AM

Women’s Double Canoe 200m

9:40 AM

Speed Climbing-Men

Aman Verma and Dinkar Birajdar

10:50 AM

Badminton-Women’s Singles R32

Asmita Chaliha

11:30 AM

Boxing-Women’s 50-54kg Semifinal

Preeti

12:00 Noon

Boxing-Women’s 66-75kg Semifinal

Lovlina Borgohain

12:10 PM

Archery-Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

Atanu Das

12:30 PM

Archery-Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal

Dhiraj Bommadevara

1:00 PM

Diving-3m Springboard Preliminary

London Singh/Sidharth Pardesi

1:30 PM

Women’s Kabaddi – India Vs. South Korea

2:10 PM

Badminton-Men’s Singles R32

Kidambi Srikanth

2:30 PM

Squash-Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Tanvi Khanna

2:45 PM onwards

Soft Tennis-Women’s Team Preliminary Round – India Vs. China

3:30 PM

Squash-Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

Saurav Ghoshal

4:30 PM

Women’s High Jump Final

Rubina Yadav/ Pooja

4:40 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Final

P Chithravel/ Abdullah Aboobacker

5:05 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Yashash Palaksha/Santosh Tamilarasan

5:15 PM

Boxing-Men’s 51-57kg Quarterfinal

Sachin

5:20 PM

Women’s 5000m Final

Parul Chaudhary/Ankita

5:40 PM

Women’s Javelin Final

Annu Rani

5:50 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Vithya Ramraj

5:55 PM

Men’s 800m Final

Krishan Kumar and Md Afsal

6:30 PM

Boxing-Men’s +92kg Semifinal

Narender

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

