By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 3rd Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday, Oct 3. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 7 more medals to take their medal tally to 60. There will be many more events for India on Tuesday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Athletics etc. There will be 7 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October
6:00 AM
Men’s Kabaddi – India Vs. Bangladesh
6:10 AM
Archery-Compound Women’s Individual Quarterfinal
Jyothi Surekha
6:30 AM
Men’s Cricket – India Vs. Nepal
06:30 AM onwards
Men’s Decathlon
Tejaswin Shankar
6:40 AM
Women’s 800m Heats
Chanda/Harmilan Bains
7:10 AM onwards
Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats
7:45 AM
Women’s Hockey – India Vs. Hong Kong
7:45 AM
Women’s Kayak Single 500m
Soniya Devi
7:50 AM
Archery-Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal
Abhishek Verma
8:10 AM
Archery-Compound Men’s Individual Quarterfinal
Pravin Deotale
8:20 AM
Men’s Canoe Double 1000m
8:50 AM
Badminton-Women’s Singles R32
PV Sindhu
9:00 AM
Speed Climbing-Women
Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma
9:15 AM
Women’s Kayak Four 500m
9:30 AM
Women’s Double Canoe 200m
9:40 AM
Speed Climbing-Men
Aman Verma and Dinkar Birajdar
10:50 AM
Badminton-Women’s Singles R32
Asmita Chaliha
11:30 AM
Boxing-Women’s 50-54kg Semifinal
Preeti
12:00 Noon
Boxing-Women’s 66-75kg Semifinal
Lovlina Borgohain
12:10 PM
Archery-Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal
Atanu Das
12:30 PM
Archery-Recurve Men’s Individual Quarterfinal
Dhiraj Bommadevara
1:00 PM
Diving-3m Springboard Preliminary
London Singh/Sidharth Pardesi
1:30 PM
Women’s Kabaddi – India Vs. South Korea
2:10 PM
Badminton-Men’s Singles R32
Kidambi Srikanth
2:30 PM
Squash-Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
Tanvi Khanna
2:45 PM onwards
Soft Tennis-Women’s Team Preliminary Round – India Vs. China
3:30 PM
Squash-Men’s Singles Quarterfinal
Saurav Ghoshal
4:30 PM
Women’s High Jump Final
Rubina Yadav/ Pooja
4:40 PM
Men’s Triple Jump Final
P Chithravel/ Abdullah Aboobacker
5:05 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Yashash Palaksha/Santosh Tamilarasan
5:15 PM
Boxing-Men’s 51-57kg Quarterfinal
Sachin
5:20 PM
Women’s 5000m Final
Parul Chaudhary/Ankita
5:40 PM
Women’s Javelin Final
Annu Rani
5:50 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj
5:55 PM
Men’s 800m Final
Krishan Kumar and Md Afsal
6:30 PM
Boxing-Men’s +92kg Semifinal
Narender
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.