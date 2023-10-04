Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 4th Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 4th Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, Oct 4. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 14 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 9 more medals to take their medal tally to 69. There will be many more events for India on Wednesday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Boxing, Athletics etc. There will be 8 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.

Trending Now

Archery

You may like to read

6:10 AM:- Compound Mixed team Quarter-Final v Malaysia

11:50 AM:- Recurve Mixed team Quarter-Final v Indonesia

Athletics

4:30 AM – 35 Km Race walk Mixed team final- Medal Event

4:30 PM – Men’s high jump Final- Medal Event

4:35 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw final- Medal Event

4:40 PM – Women’s Triple Jump Final- Medal Event

4:55 PM – Women’s 800m Final- Medal Event

5:10 PM – Men’s 5000m Final- Medal Event

5:45 PM – Women’s 4*400m Final- Medal Event

6:05 PM – Men’s 4*400m Final- Medal Event

Badminton

7:30 AM – Women’s Singles R16-PV Sindhu

7:50 AM -Men’s Singles R16- HS Prannoy

8:10 AM -Women’s Doubles R16-Tressa, Gayatri

8:30 AM – Mixed Doubles R16-Pratheek, Tanisha

9:10 AM – Men’s Doubles R16-Satwik, Chirag

10:10 AM – Men’s Singles-Kidambi Srikanth

10:30 AM – Women’s Doubles R16-Tanisha, Ashwini

Boxing

11:30 am – Women’s 57KG Semis-Parveen Hooda

1:15 PM – Women’s 75 KG final -Lovlina Borgohain- Medal Event

Bridge

6:30 AM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-1

11:20 AM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-2

12:10 PM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-3

Chess

12:30 PM – Men’s and Women’s team Round 6

Diving

10:30 AM – Men’s 10m Platform prelims

Equestrian

6:30 AM – Men’s Jumping Individual Qualifier

Hockey

1:30 PM – Men’s Hockey Semis v Korea

Kabaddi

6:00 AM – Men’s team v Thailand

1:30 PM – Women’s team v Thailand

Sport climbing

9:05 AM – Women’s Speed Relay qualification

Squash

9:30 AM – Mixed doubles Semis-Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Sandhu

10:30 AM – Mixed Doubles Semis – Anahat and Abhay Singh

3:30 PM – Men’s Singles semis – Saurav Ghosal

Volleyball

8:00 AM – Women’s v Nepal Classification match

Wrestling

7:30 PM – Preliminary to Final- Greco Roman-60,67,77,87 Kgs

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES