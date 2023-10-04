By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 4th Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, Oct 4. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 14 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 9 more medals to take their medal tally to 69. There will be many more events for India on Wednesday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Boxing, Athletics etc. There will be 8 gold medal matches, where India will be participating.
Trending Now
Archery
You may like to read
6:10 AM:- Compound Mixed team Quarter-Final v Malaysia
11:50 AM:- Recurve Mixed team Quarter-Final v Indonesia
Athletics
4:30 AM – 35 Km Race walk Mixed team final- Medal Event
4:30 PM – Men’s high jump Final- Medal Event
4:35 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw final- Medal Event
4:40 PM – Women’s Triple Jump Final- Medal Event
4:55 PM – Women’s 800m Final- Medal Event
5:10 PM – Men’s 5000m Final- Medal Event
5:45 PM – Women’s 4*400m Final- Medal Event
6:05 PM – Men’s 4*400m Final- Medal Event
Badminton
7:30 AM – Women’s Singles R16-PV Sindhu
7:50 AM -Men’s Singles R16- HS Prannoy
8:10 AM -Women’s Doubles R16-Tressa, Gayatri
8:30 AM – Mixed Doubles R16-Pratheek, Tanisha
9:10 AM – Men’s Doubles R16-Satwik, Chirag
10:10 AM – Men’s Singles-Kidambi Srikanth
10:30 AM – Women’s Doubles R16-Tanisha, Ashwini
Boxing
11:30 am – Women’s 57KG Semis-Parveen Hooda
1:15 PM – Women’s 75 KG final -Lovlina Borgohain- Medal Event
Bridge
6:30 AM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-1
11:20 AM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-2
12:10 PM – Men’s team bridge semis Round-3
Chess
12:30 PM – Men’s and Women’s team Round 6
Diving
10:30 AM – Men’s 10m Platform prelims
Equestrian
6:30 AM – Men’s Jumping Individual Qualifier
Hockey
1:30 PM – Men’s Hockey Semis v Korea
Kabaddi
6:00 AM – Men’s team v Thailand
1:30 PM – Women’s team v Thailand
Sport climbing
9:05 AM – Women’s Speed Relay qualification
Squash
9:30 AM – Mixed doubles Semis-Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Sandhu
10:30 AM – Mixed Doubles Semis – Anahat and Abhay Singh
3:30 PM – Men’s Singles semis – Saurav Ghosal
Volleyball
8:00 AM – Women’s v Nepal Classification match
Wrestling
7:30 PM – Preliminary to Final- Greco Roman-60,67,77,87 Kgs
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.