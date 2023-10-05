India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 6th Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Top Recommended Stories

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, Oct 6. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Published: October 5, 2023 11:13 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Men's Hockey (credit: Twitter)

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent’s medal tally has now gone up to a record number of 86 medals including 21 gold medals. To add more to this Indian Men’s hockey team will take on Japan in the men’s hockey final in an attempt to clinch the gold. Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final and try to qualify for the finals. Star wrestler Bajrang Punia will begin his wrestling campaign on Friday. There will be a total of 14 medal events on October 6. Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 6th October

6:30 AM

Men’s Cricket Semifinal – India Vs. Bangladesh

6:35 AM

Archery


Women’s Recurve Team Quarterfinal – India

7:00 AM

Kabaddi

Women’s Semifinal – India Vs. Nepal

7:30 AM onwards

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling

Bajrang, Aman, Sonam, Radhika, Kiran

8:30 AM onwards

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semi-final

HS Prannoy

10:50 AM

Speed Climbing – Boulder/Lead

Aman Verma/Bharath Stephen Periera

11:50 AM

Archery – Men’s Recurve Team Quarterfinal

India

12:30 PM

Kabaddi

Men’s Semifinal – India Vs. Pakistan

12:30 PM

Equestrian

Showjumping Final (if India qualifies)

Yash Nensee

4:00 PM onwards

Badminton – Men’s Doubles Semifinal

Chirag Shetty/ Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

4:00 PM

Hockey

Men’s Hockey Final – India Vs. Japan

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

