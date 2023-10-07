Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023: October 7 Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: October 7 Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, October 7. All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India start favourites against Afghanistan in Asian Games 2023 men's cricket final. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Before the Indian contingent’s departure for the Asian Games 2023, the Indian Olympic Association dreamt of 100 medals at the continental showpiece in Hangzhou. The dream will finally become reality on Saturday in the Chinese city. With 95 medals already in the pocket, India are already assured of a medal in six more events – two in Archery, two in Kabaddi and one each in Badminton and Cricket. Among all, the spotlight will be on the Indian men’s cricket team who take on Afghanistan in the final. In badminton, the men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Choi Soi Gyu-Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final.

Trending Now

India’s Schedule For October 7

Archery

You may like to read

Women’s Compound (Bronze Medal Playoff) – Aditi Gopichand (6:10 AM)

Women’s Compound Final – Jyoti Surekha (6:30 AM)

Men’s Compound Final – Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale – 7:10 AM

Kabaddi

India vs Chinese Taipei (Women’s Team Final) – 7:00 AM

India vs Iran (Men’s Team Final) – 12:30 PM

Wrestling (7:30 AM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 74kg – Yash

Men’s Freestyle 86kg – Deepak Punia

Men’s Freestyle 97kg – Vicky

Men’s Freestyle 125kg – Sumit

Cricket

India vs Afghanistan (Men’s Cricket Final) – 11:30 AM

Canoe Slalom – (11:52 AM)

Men’s Kayak Semi-final (if reaches final)

Shubham Kewat/Hitesh Kewat

Badminton

India vs Korea (Men’s Doubles Final) – 12:30 PM

Hockey

India vs Japan – Women’s Team (Bronze Medal Playoff) – 1:30 PM

Soft Tennis

Men’s Singles (if reaches final) – Aniket Patel – 1:30 PM Onwards

Timings In IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES