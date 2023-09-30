Home

India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, Sep 30. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 8 more medals to take their medal tally to 33. There will be many more events for India on Saturday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Squash, Shooting, Tennis, Weightlifting etc.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Saturday, 30th September

4:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Golf

Men’s Team, Women’s Team & Individual

6:15 AM

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump Qualification

Sreeshankar Murali/Jeswin Aldrin

6:30 AM

Roller Skating

Women’s 10000m Elimination

Heeral Sadhu & Arathy Kasturi

7:05 AM

Roller Skating

Men’s 10000m Elimination

Anandkumar Velkumar & Rahul Kamble

7:05 AM

Athletics

Men’s 1500m Heats

Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

7:20 AM

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m

Neeraj Kumar

7:48 AM

Canoe Sprint

Women’s Kayak Double 500m

8:15 AM to 10:15 AM

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (if qualify for bronze/gold medal playoff)

Sarabjot Singh & Divya Subbaraju

8:16 AM

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Double 500m

10:15 AM

Table Tennis

Men’s Doubles Quarter-final

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

Not before 10:30 AM

Tennis

Mixed Doubles Final

Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale

11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Women’s Singles Quarter-final

Manika Batra

11:30 AM

Boxing

Women’s 54kg Quarter-final

Preeti

11:30 AM onwards

Kurash

(if qualify for semi-final)

Keshav, Yash Kumar, Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal

12:15 PM

Boxing

Women’s 75kg Quarter-final

Lovlina Borgohain

12:30 PM

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg

Mirabai Chanu

1:00 PM

Boxing

Men’s 57kg

Sachin

1:00 PM

Squash

Men’s Final

India vs Pakistan

2:15 PM

Boxing

Men’s 92+kg Quarter-final

Narender

2:30 PM

Badminton

Men’s Team Semi-final

India vs South Korea

4:00 PM

Table Tennis

Women’s Doubles Quarter-final

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee

4:30 PM

Weightlifting

Women’s 55kg

Bindyarani Devi

5:00 PM

Diving

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

London Singh & Sidharth Pardeshi

5:30 PM

Athletics

Women’s 400m Final

Aishwarya Mishra

5:40 PM

Athletics

Men’s 400m Final

Md. Ajmal

5:50 PM

Athletics

Men’s 10000m Final

Gulveer Singh & Karthik Kumar

6:15 PM

Hockey

Men’s Team

India vs Pakistan

6:30 PM

Boxing

Men’s 71kg Quarter-final

Nishant Dev

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

