India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, Sep 30. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Published: September 30, 2023 1:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou China:  The Indian contingent ended Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 8 more medals to take their medal tally to 33. There will be many more events for India on Saturday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Squash, Shooting, Tennis, Weightlifting etc.

Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Saturday, 30th September

4:00 AM to 3:30 PM
Golf
Men’s Team, Women’s Team & Individual

6:15 AM
Athletics
Men’s Long Jump Qualification
Sreeshankar Murali/Jeswin Aldrin

6:30 AM
Roller Skating
Women’s 10000m Elimination
Heeral Sadhu & Arathy Kasturi

7:05 AM
Roller Skating
Men’s 10000m Elimination
Anandkumar Velkumar & Rahul Kamble


7:05 AM
Athletics
Men’s 1500m Heats
Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

7:20 AM
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Canoe Single 1000m
Neeraj Kumar

7:48 AM
Canoe Sprint
Women’s Kayak Double 500m

8:15 AM to 10:15 AM
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (if qualify for bronze/gold medal playoff)
Sarabjot Singh & Divya Subbaraju

8:16 AM
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Canoe Double 500m

10:15 AM
Table Tennis
Men’s Doubles Quarter-final
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

Not before 10:30 AM
Tennis
Mixed Doubles Final
Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale

11:00 AM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Manika Batra

11:30 AM
Boxing
Women’s 54kg Quarter-final
Preeti

11:30 AM onwards
Kurash
(if qualify for semi-final)
Keshav, Yash Kumar, Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal

12:15 PM
Boxing
Women’s 75kg Quarter-final
Lovlina Borgohain

12:30 PM
Weightlifting
Women’s 49kg
Mirabai Chanu

1:00 PM
Boxing
Men’s 57kg
Sachin

1:00 PM
Squash
Men’s Final
India vs Pakistan

2:15 PM
Boxing
Men’s 92+kg Quarter-final
Narender

2:30 PM
Badminton
Men’s Team Semi-final
India vs South Korea

4:00 PM
Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles Quarter-final
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee

4:30 PM
Weightlifting
Women’s 55kg
Bindyarani Devi

5:00 PM
Diving
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
London Singh & Sidharth Pardeshi

5:30 PM
Athletics
Women’s 400m Final
Aishwarya Mishra

5:40 PM
Athletics
Men’s 400m Final
Md. Ajmal

5:50 PM
Athletics
Men’s 10000m Final
Gulveer Singh & Karthik Kumar

6:15 PM
Hockey
Men’s Team
India vs Pakistan

6:30 PM
Boxing
Men’s 71kg Quarter-final
Nishant Dev

All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

