By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India At Asian Games 2023: Full September 30 Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, Sep 30. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent ended Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023 by bagging 8 more medals to take their medal tally to 33. There will be many more events for India on Saturday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Golf, Hockey, Squash, Shooting, Tennis, Weightlifting etc.
Trending Now
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Saturday, 30th September
4:00 AM to 3:30 PM
Golf
Men’s Team, Women’s Team & Individual
You may like to read
6:15 AM
Athletics
Men’s Long Jump Qualification
Sreeshankar Murali/Jeswin Aldrin
6:30 AM
Roller Skating
Women’s 10000m Elimination
Heeral Sadhu & Arathy Kasturi
7:05 AM
Roller Skating
Men’s 10000m Elimination
Anandkumar Velkumar & Rahul Kamble
7:05 AM
Athletics
Men’s 1500m Heats
Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Canoe Single 1000m
Neeraj Kumar
7:48 AM
Canoe Sprint
Women’s Kayak Double 500m
8:15 AM to 10:15 AM
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (if qualify for bronze/gold medal playoff)
Sarabjot Singh & Divya Subbaraju
8:16 AM
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Canoe Double 500m
10:15 AM
Table Tennis
Men’s Doubles Quarter-final
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah
Not before 10:30 AM
Tennis
Mixed Doubles Final
Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale
11:00 AM
Table Tennis
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Manika Batra
11:30 AM
Boxing
Women’s 54kg Quarter-final
Preeti
11:30 AM onwards
Kurash
(if qualify for semi-final)
Keshav, Yash Kumar, Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal
12:15 PM
Boxing
Women’s 75kg Quarter-final
Lovlina Borgohain
12:30 PM
Weightlifting
Women’s 49kg
Mirabai Chanu
1:00 PM
Boxing
Men’s 57kg
Sachin
1:00 PM
Squash
Men’s Final
India vs Pakistan
2:15 PM
Boxing
Men’s 92+kg Quarter-final
Narender
2:30 PM
Badminton
Men’s Team Semi-final
India vs South Korea
4:00 PM
Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles Quarter-final
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee
4:30 PM
Weightlifting
Women’s 55kg
Bindyarani Devi
5:00 PM
Diving
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
London Singh & Sidharth Pardeshi
5:30 PM
Athletics
Women’s 400m Final
Aishwarya Mishra
5:40 PM
Athletics
Men’s 400m Final
Md. Ajmal
5:50 PM
Athletics
Men’s 10000m Final
Gulveer Singh & Karthik Kumar
6:15 PM
Hockey
Men’s Team
India vs Pakistan
6:30 PM
Boxing
Men’s 71kg Quarter-final
Nishant Dev
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.