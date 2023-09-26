Home

India At Asian Games 2023, Updated Medals Tally: Equestrian Team Win Gold After 41 Years

Here is India's updated medal tally list at the Asian Games 2023 as on 8th Day, 26th Sep, Tuesday.

The Equestrian winning team of Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India signed off Day 7 with a resounding 6 medals, which included two emphatic gold in Shooting and Cricket at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Monday. On Tuesday, Team India bagged 3 more medals, first with a silver in Sailing Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event followed by a bronze once again in Sailing in RS:X Men event. The Equestrian team grabbed the headlines for clinching a gold after a gap of 41 years.

It all started with 17-year old Neha Thakur representing India in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA 4 category, secured the silver medal after 11 races. This was India’s 1st medal in Sailing. Her consistent performance throughout the competition has earned her a well-deserved place on the podium. The second medal in Sailing came from Eabad Ali, by winning a Bronze medal in the RS:X Men category, where he showcased his remarkable windsurfing skills.

The third medal of the day was an Equestrian gold in Dressage Team Event. The quartet of Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla put up a top class performance to earn the pole position.

First 🥇 for #IndiaAtAG22 Gold Medal & a new World Record set by our #TeamIndia trio @DivyanshSinghP7, @RudrankkshP & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team Event. Best wishes to them for the individual finals starting shortly!#Cheer4india #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jEhJyEoiDY — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 25, 2023

Updated Medal Tally as on 26th September 2023, 16:17 PM IST

GOLD MEDAL: Shooting – Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (Team), Cricket – Women’s Cricket T20I event, Equestrian – Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Dressage Team Event.

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team), Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing – Men’s Eight, Sailing – Neha Thakur in Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair, Rowing – Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar in Men’s Coxless 4, Rowing – Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle, Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, Sailing – Eabad Ali (RS:X Men Category).

TOTAL: 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze – 14 medals

