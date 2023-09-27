Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023, Updated Medals Tally: Sift Kaur Samra Wins First Individual Gold

India At Asian Games 2023, Updated Medals Tally: Sift Kaur Samra Wins First Individual Gold

Here is India's updated medal tally list at the Asian Games 2023 as on 9th Day, 27th Sep, Wednesday.

Sift Kaur Samra holding the Indian flag. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India signed off Day 8 with 3 medals, which included an Equestrian gold at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Team India bagged 8 more medals, which includes gold medals in 25m Piston Women’s Team shooting event and the contingent’s first individual gold at this year’s games in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s shooting event. The Shooting team have put up a dominant display today, winning 7 medals.

Trending Now

Team India first bagged a silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Team. Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey showcased incredible marksmanship on display. The second medal in gold came from the team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s Team Event. It was followed by an individual gold, once again in Shooting, which Sift Kaur Samra achieved it in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s event. She pulled off an impressive performance in the Individual event to attain top spot with a World Record.

You may like to read

After that Ashi Chouksey finished 3rd in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual event. The Bronze was Ashi’s third medal at the Games so far. The Skeet Men’s Team of Gurjoat, Anantjeet and Angadvir claimed a Bronze with their precision shooting. Only one medal has come in Sailing today in Bronze through Vishnu Saravanan at the Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 event. The 7th medal of the day came from the hands of 18-year old shooter, Esha Singh. She bagged a silver at the 25m Pistol Women’s event. Anantjeet who was part of the Bronze winning Skeet Men’s Team, bagged a silver at the individual Skeet event.

GOLD FOR 🇮🇳 WITH A WORLD RECORD! Huge applause for Sift Samra Kaur, who has secured 🇮🇳’s 1st Individual Gold🥇at the #AsianGames2022 👏@SiftSamra‘s Gold in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position event was achieved through unbelievable and surreal shooting, displaying incredible… pic.twitter.com/M1Sg1aB9e6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 27, 2023

🇮🇳’s GOLDEN TRIO STRIKES AGAIN🥇 Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker @singhesha10 @SangwanRhythm on clinching GOLD in the Women’s 25m Pistol team event with an impressive combined score of 1759 👏 This sensational #TOPScheme shooting trio has consistently made waves at both… pic.twitter.com/GwnsGzGB3d — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 27, 2023

Updated Medal Tally as on 27th September 2023, 16:35 PM IST

GOLD MEDAL: Shooting – Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (Team), Cricket – Women’s Cricket T20I event, Equestrian – Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Dressage Team Event, Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s Team Event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s event.

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team), Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing – Men’s Eight, Sailing – Neha Thakur in Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Team event, Shooting – Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s event, Shooting – Anantjeet at Skeet Men’s Event.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair, Rowing – Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar in Men’s Coxless 4, Rowing – Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle, Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, Sailing – Eabad Ali (RS:X Men Category), Shooting – Ashi Chouksey in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, Shooting – Gurjoat, Anantjeet and Angadvir in Skeet Men’s Team event, Sailing – Vishnu Saravanan at the Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 event.

TOTAL: 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze – 22 medals

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES