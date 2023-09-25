Home

Sports

India At Asian Games 2023: ‘I Never Thought I Would Win Two Medals In A Day’, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar After Bagging Gold And Bronze In Shooting

India At Asian Games 2023: ‘I Never Thought I Would Win Two Medals In A Day’, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar After Bagging Gold And Bronze In Shooting

They broke the world record with 1893.7 points, bettering China’s 1893.3 points that was created on August 19 earlier this year at the Baku World Championship.

India At Asian Games 2023: 'I Never Thought I Would Win Two Medals In A Day', Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar After Bagging Gold And Bronze In Shooting. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: The Indian shooting team of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar clinched the country’s first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 when they outclassed South Korea to take the top position on Monday here in Hangzhou at the Men’s 10 m Air Rifle Team event. It didn’t stop here for the shooting contingent, as gold medallist Aishwary Tomar also a clinched an individual bronze in the Men’s 10 m Air Rifle event.

Trending Now

After winning two medals within few hours, Tomar was trying to sink in with the adulation as he never thought that he would achieve such a feat. He was more happy that the team won the gold and a new world record was made at the continental showpiece.

You may like to read

They broke the world record with 1893.7 points, bettering China’s 1893.3 points that was created on August 19 earlier this year at the Baku World Championship. Rudrankksh (632.5), Tomar (631.6) and Panwar (629.6) all shot India to a world record.

“I had never thought that I would win two medals in a single day. It is not a gold medal (in a team event) but also our world record so it is very special. We are very happy that we won gold in the team event & created a new world record in Asian Games. It is a proud moment for an athlete when the national anthem is played & there is no alternative to that”, he told to ANI after winning the Bronze.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES