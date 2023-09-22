Home

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Spotlight on Rowing, TT Team to Start Campaign

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Follow all live scores and updates of the fourth day at Hangzhou here. Check live streaming details, timings and schedule.

Asian Games 2023, September 22: India's strong Rowing contingent embarks on the waters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 22.

Tons of high-octane action from rowing, sailing, and volleyball is ahead for India on the third day of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou while an elegant table tennis contingent will start their journey keeping in mind the desire to capture their very first gold.

The action will begin from sailing at 8:30 IST, with numerous races scheduled in categories like Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite, Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 Race, Men’s skiff, Men’s windsurfer RS:X, women’s single dinghy, women’s windsurfing IQFOIL, etc. A lot of Indian contenders will be eyeing progress in different categories.

