India At Asian Games 2023: September 22 Schedule, Timings In IST
Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games on the 22nd September on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
New Delhi: Tons of high-octane action from rowing, sailing, and volleyball is ahead for India on the third day of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou while an elegant table tennis contingent will start their journey keeping in mind the desire to capture their very first gold.
The action will begin from sailing at 8:30 IST, with numerous races scheduled in categories like Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite, Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 Race, Men’s skiff, Men’s windsurfer RS:X, women’s single dinghy, women’s windsurfing IQFOIL, etc. A lot of Indian contenders will be eyeing progress in different categories.
In the men’s windsurfing IQFOIL occasion, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu completed the day at the seventh spot. He acquired 27 focuses in four races. He completed the first race at eighth situation with eight places, fifth spot with five places in race two, 6th position with six points in race three, and eighth with eight points in race four.
Table Tennis
India men v/s Yemen – 9:30 am IST
India women v/s Singapore – 1:30 pm IST
India men v/s Singapore – 3:30 pm IST
Volleyball
India v/s Chinese Taipei – 12:00 pm IST
Rowing
Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B – 1 pm IST
Modern Pentathlon
Men’s individual Fencing bonus round – 1:30 pm IST
Sailing
Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite – 8:30 am IST
Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 – 8:30 am IST
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite – 8:34 am IST
Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 – 8:40 am IST
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:40 am IST
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil – 11:30 am IST
Women’s Skiff 49erFX – 11:30 am IST
Mixed Dinghy – 470 – 11:30 am IST
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:30 am IST
Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:40 am IST
All the matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
