India At Asian Games 2023, Updated Medals Tally: After Shooting, Women’s Cricket Team Bag Historic Gold

Here is India's updated medal tally list at the Asian Games 2023 as on 7th Day, Monday.

Asian Games 2023: India's Updated Medal Tally As On 25th September 2023, Monday. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: India signed off Day 6 with a resounding 5 medals, which included 3 silvers and 2 bronze at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Sunday. On Monday, Team India bagged 6 more medals, first with a bronze, once again in Rowing followed by a emphatic gold in Men’s Team 10 m Air Rifle Shooting, another Rowing Bronze in Men’s Quadruple Sculls and hero of the Men’s Team 10 m Air Rifle Shooting, Aishwary Pratap Tomar clinched Bronze in the individual Men’s 10 m Air Rifle event. The fifth medal was a bronze won by the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team. The 6th one was the historic gold medal in women’s cricket.

First it was the men’s Coxless 4 Rowing Team of Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh & Punit Kumar with the remarkable feat on Monday morning. In the final race, they powered through the waters with a timing of 06:10.81. The Indian trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar clinched the country’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 when they outclassed South Korea to take the pole position. They broke the world record with 1893.7 points, bettering China’s 1893.3 points that was created on August 19 earlier this year at the Baku World Championship. Rudrankksh (632.5), Tomar (631.6) and Panwar (629.6) all shot India to a world record. The 3rd medal for India once again came in Rowing in Men’s quadruple event. The Indian boat, represented by the stellar team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet and Jakar Khan, clinched the bronze with a superb timing of 6:08:61. In the intense battle of 10m Air Rifle finals, Aishwary showcased remarkable skill and determination to secure a well-deserved bronze. 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, comprising of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh has clinched the bronze. India women’s cricket team also grabbed headlines by defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch a historic gold.

First 🥇 for #IndiaAtAG22 Gold Medal & a new World Record set by our #TeamIndia trio @DivyanshSinghP7, @RudrankkshP & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team Event. Best wishes to them for the individual finals starting shortly!#Cheer4india #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jEhJyEoiDY — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 25, 2023

Updated Medal Tally as on 25th September 2023, 14:48 PM IST

GOLD MEDAL: Shooting – Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (Team).

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team), Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing – Men’s Eight.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair, Rowing – Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar in Men’s Coxless 4, Rowing – Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle, Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, Cricket – Women’s Cricket T20I event.

TOTAL: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze – 11 medals.

