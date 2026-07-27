India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule for Monday, July 27, star athletes Gurindervir Singh, Murali Sreeshankar open campaign

Star atheletes Gurindervir Singh, Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar will open their campaign in Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday.

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Gurindervir Singh will open his campaign in Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: India will look to move up the medals tally as they continue their campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. The weightlifting event will continue with Indians in contention in three other medal events – women’s 53kg and 58kg and men’s 79kg events. Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg) and Bindyarani Devi (58kg) will lead the charge in women’s event while Ajay Babu (79kg) will be competing in the men’s category.

Monday will also witness India opening their campaign in the athletics events on the track, where 100m national record holder Gurindervir Singh will feature in the opening round, while Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar will spearhead India’s long jump challenge in the qualifying event alongside compatriot Lokesh Sathyanathan.

Another national record holder, Tejas Shirse, will begin his men’s 110m hurdles campaign in the heats, with the final also scheduled later in the day if he progresses.

Indian boxers will be in action across four round-of-16 bouts with Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush (men’s 80kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg) and Sumit Kundu (men’s 70kg) set to step into the ring. Sakshi faces a tough challenge against Botswana’s Lethabo Modukanele, a former Commonwealth Games medallist.

In the swimming event, Olympian Sajan Prakash will compete in the men’s 200m butterfly final, while Aryan Nehra will feature in the men’s 800m freestyle final.

The bell rings in a new chapter. Catch Sachin Siwach in Round of 16 action against William Hewitt, TODAY at 4:45 PM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026 #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/VZGjdnbv7W — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

Here is a full list of major Indian events in Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday (July 27), which will be LIVE on TV…

2:40 PM: Athletics – Men’s 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh

3 PM: Men’s Long Jump – Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar

3:55 PM: Men’s 110m Hurdles – Rd1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirshe

4:20 PM: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan

5:30 PM: Weightlifting Women’s 53kg – Gyaneshwari Yadav (Medal Ceremony at 07:30 PM)

8 PM: Weightlifting Women’s 58kg – Bindyarani Devi (Medal Ceremony at 09:45 PM)

10:05 PM: Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Kenya vs India

11:25 PM: Men’s High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar

11:35 PM: Women’s Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila

01:57 AM: Athletics Men’s 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi

4:45 PM: Men’s 60kg Rd16 – Sachin S (Ind) vs William Hewitt (Eng)

6 PM: Men’s 80kg Rd16 – Ankush (Ind) vs Zalaan Jan (Antigua)

6:15 PM: Women’s Individual Gymnastics Vault Final from 06:15 PM – Protishtha Samanta (Medal Ceremony from 07:11 PM)

10:10 PM: Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles – Namibia v Cook Islands

10:30 PM: Boxing Women’s 51kg Rd16 – Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) v Sakshi (IND)

01:00 AM: Boxing Men’s 70kg Rd16 – Sumit (IND) v Jon McConnel (N.Ireland)

12 PM: Women’s Wheelchair 3×3 Basketball – India v Nigeria

12:30 AM: Weightlifting Men’s 79kg – Ajay Babu (Medal Ceremony at 02:33 AM)

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.